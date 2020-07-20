When the emigrants who were heading west to the Oregon Territory and eventually on to Oregon City in hopes of land and riches first crossed from the Wyoming Territory into Idaho, they came through the rugged mountainous area around what is now Cokeville, Wyo.
From there, they were forced to follow the winding Bear River through the easternmost part of Idaho as they made their way to an area that is now Montepelier.
There were good things about this part of the Oregon Trail, and like most adventures, there were also some bad things.
On the good side, despite the winding Bear River, the emigrants always had a supply of fresh water available and relatively flat travel. There were plenty of game sources including vast herds of buffalo and elk and plenty of deer, antelope and other game.
There were also bear and that presented its own set of problems and many a campsite was destroyed by a hungry bear looking for an easy meal.
The trek also brought them alongside the vast area of the Bear Lake region, with the Bear Lake itself a huge obstacle to get around as the wagons headed farther west and towards the Oregon Territory.
The wagons and emigrants made better time traversing this area than they would on most of the trail and they tried to use the time to rest and regain strength from the previous hardships and those that still awaited them as they sought the areas around Soda Springs and then on to the Pocatello and Fort Hall areas of the trail.
There was no choice but to skirt the northern edge of this valley and the lake as the groups pushed farther and farther north and west. They also encountered many tribes of Native Americans who were not always the most friendly sorts as they knew there would be more and more emigrants to follow and they feared a mass pilgrimage of settlers taking over their lands.
Many battles broke out and the trail is littered with grave markers as much as it is with wagon ruts from along the way as the emigrants pushed ever farther to the west.
There were a few different cutoffs along this part of the trail, both north and south of the main Oregon Trail as weary travelers sought easier going and other opportunities to settle.
To the north were the ever-beckoning areas of the Teton mountain range and the vast valleys of western Wyoming where the adventurous of the emigrants had heard tales of vast numbers of trappers who were making more than their share of money from trapping.
To the south was the Utah Territory, where the Mormon pioneers had settled and there was the comfort of a burgeoning economy surrounding the Salt Lake City area and the riches of California awaiting them to the west if they could get across the punishing desert between the Great Salt Lake and the awaiting Nevada Territory.
Both decisions took their toll on the emigrants heading to the Oregon Territories.
Sticking to the Oregon Trail itself revealed a pair of minor mountain passes that still had to be negotiated as first the Georgetown Summit had to be crossed and then later, after getting past the settlement of Soda Springs, there would be the dangerous Fish Creek Summit that would open things up to the Portneuf Valley and the Shoshone and Bannock Tribes. Many a skirmish was to be had by traveling the Oregon Trail and many a life was lost to the battles along the way.
The butte named Sheep Rock, at the west end of the Soda Springs valley area, was a major marker for the emigrants and it afforded yet another decision that many had to make.
They could avoid the rough road up and over Fish Creek summit by turning south and following the Bear River as it wound toward the Cache Valley and then turn north toward Fort Hall, or maintain and take on the hills and the mountains around Fish Creek Summit. It would take about one or two days extra travel by going south, but it was easier on the emigrants and their livestock except for the area where the Bear River went through the canyons protecting the Cache Valley.
It really turned out to be a case of a coin flip in the end and both choices were used by a great number of travelers.
Over the 30 to 40 years that the Oregon Trail was a popular route for emigration west, it is estimated that 300,000 pioneers made use of the trails and routes to the Oregon Territory.
That is more people than currently reside in Idaho’s largest city, Boise, which has a population of nearly 250,000 people.
The Oregon Trail was the life blood of emigrants that went on to inhabit the Pacific Northwest who all came from the eastern part of the United States as this country was growing rapidly and bursting at its seams on both sides of the continent.