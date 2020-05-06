In this new era of COVID-19, it is increasingly more often that you can only find new releases on video on demand of some sort or through films released on DVD only and you find them in Redbox or other video streaming services.
Such is the film “The Quarry,” which stars a number of well known if not famous actors and actresses.
The film is headlined by one of my favorite and most versatile actors in Michael Shannon, who plays a hardened local police chief that has been dealing with all sorts of issues from drug dealing to murder to whatever.
In comes a new minister to the town by the name of David Martin, and while nobody knows of the preacher, a steady stream of ministers have been in the town and gone so fast because of a mistrusting congregation that a new face was simply that and the people had the attitude of “here today and gone tomorrow.”
Little did the townspeople or sheriff know that the person they met as David Martin was in reality a drifter who had killed and hidden the body of the real minister.
What convinced the congregation and townspeople that he might be different was when they began to love his sermons of forgiveness. The local police chief is the first to become suspicious of the man and soon after came the discovery of the gruesome murder and body of the real minister.
This Texas thriller is based upon a novel by the same name written by Damon Galgut and will keep you captured throughout its running.
A well-cast, well-thought-out screenplay is more than just another mystery about a man fighting for a change in his life and his fight for freedom.
She Whigam shares top billing in the film with Michael Shannon and the two play off each other in a very good fashion and this film is well worth the price of admission.
