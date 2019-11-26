During the 1900s, Susie Boice Trego wrote a column entitled “Pioneer Lore - Local History by Local People. Arranged by Susie Boice Trego ... Friendly Criticism Invited.”
Her purpose was to preserve history of our area. One of her stories about stages is as follows:
“Richard Grant was Chief trader at Ft. Hall from 1842 to 1851, and for a long time they had all goods packed in from the head of navigation on the Columbia, which was Walla Walla [Washington] for forwarding in this direction. The Hudson’s Bay pack trains consisted of hundreds of animals when they had large shipments for Ft. Hall. In 1847 Mr. Grant’s son, and his wife, came from Montreal and on looking over the country they decided to try freighting between Salt Lake [Utah] and Walla Walla, which he continued for several years, sometimes taking a trip from Walla Walla into western Montana with goods. On such a trip he was shot and killed by a Blackfoot Indian. His wife was a large muscular woman very intellectual and she continued the freighting business for a year and a half until she found a favorable opportunity to close it out.
"The first staging through our own country seems to have been in 1865 from Salt Lake to the Montana gold mines. The route lay through Marsh Valley and the Portneuf, crossed the Blackfoot River at the Stevens and Warren ranches, crossed the Snake river at Eagle Rock.
"One stage station was at the present E.A. Doud residence which after wards appeared in the U.S. Postal records as Central Ferry post office. Another station was at Corbett’s beside the present head of the Corbett Slough canal. It was a mile north of the present Malm filling station at Wapello, half a mile north of the residence of Frank Echevaria. It was on the high land or bench but near the channel of the river known as the slough. They changed horses there, it was the home of Mrs. Corbett and her daughter for some years. The buildings are gone now, and it’s meadows. An endless amount of horseshoes lay about the place when it went under cultivation. Looking it over recently, Mrs. Trego picked up a revolver and part of a riding bridle.
"The freight traffic from Salt Lake and Ogden came up through Bear River and the head of Portneuf valley over Lincoln Creek summit down to a ford of the Blackfoot river Senator James Just’s stables, then skirted the foothills northward and one branch cut across the sand hills to Snake river at Corbett, but their camping place was a mile above Corbett customary practice to save mixing of work stock while resting or grazing. Snake river was crossed at Eagle Rock bridge when it was in service and at a ferry a few mile up stream when the bridge was not in repair.
"For thirty years prior to this time, Ft. Hall had been the social business for this part of the world, but, when the high water of 1864 drove them out, a station of some kind was still needed, the materials at Ft, Hall were moved and built into the six-room place known as the Dobies on Spring Creek, three miles of the old post. Ben Holliday used it as a station for his stage operations and extended the line northeast up Snake river. In the summer season the stage horses were expected to subsist by grazing, but in the winter there had to be some hay and grain for them. Ft. Hall bottoms was the source of supply for great distances, but the hay had to be cut with scythes and handled in the crudest way. This made demand for hay from the nearest ranches scattered through the country such as Fred Stevens’, Nels Just’s, Presto Burrel’s and other places dotting the map on both sides of the Bitterroot range. At such places potatoes were planted, one of the first being at Peter Kelley’s above Heise Springs.
"In 1867 the Wells-Fargo express company bought out Ben Holliday’s stage line connecting Salt Lake and Boise, with a branch extending to Helena, Montana. Early in 1869 another transfer was made to the Gilmore-Salsberry company operating between Ogden and Helena. With the completion of the Union Pacific Railroad, traffic for Idaho and Montana was divided at Corrinne instead of Ogden. Different routes were tried at different times, including the route through Portneuf and Toponce Creek to Mount Putman, for a time the stage route lay across the present campus at the Southern Branch of the University and crossed Ross Fork one-half mile east of the present Ft. Hall agency.”
NOTE: Thank you Susie!
A WORD ABOUT BYRD AND SUSIE TREGO
Byrd Allison Trego was born 21 June 1866 in Washington County, Iowa.
Susie Boice was born 16 September 1866, in Kingston, N.Y., to John P. Boice (born in Olive, N.Y.) and Mary Ann Crispell (born in Olive, N.Y.). They were married July 31, 1908 in Mackay.
Byrd and Susie lived at Blackfoot in their home, “Sagehurst,” built in 1909.
For the open house, Mr. Trego served apples and cigars, perhaps that’s why Mrs. Trego spent the day in Idaho Falls. The house was named “Sagehurst” by Susie because she painted many rooms the color of sagebrush and hurst for the house.
Both Byrd and Susie were very active in the community. Byrd was a newspaper man and publisher of the “Daily Bulletin” which he started in 1927.
Susie worked closely with the Native American people, was an artist, and very active in literary circles.
Susie died 16 September 1937 after being ill for over a year.
According to information contributed by DyAnn Longhurst and found in the 1990 Bingham County History Book, “Byrd then married Valetta Weaver, born 3 March, 1893 in Logan, Utah. They married 21 February 1938 in the yard at Sagehurst.
Byrd's step-granddaughter recalls visiting Sagehurst, “He would give me tiny silk sacks of U&I Sugar, and I admired the golden nugget he wore on his suit coat; although I didn’t know it was gold when I sat on his lap.”
Valetta died 25 August 1948 and Byrd died 2 April 1957, after having suffered a second stroke at 88 years of age. Byrd’s niece, Flora Donahue, inherited the home.