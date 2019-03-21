ABERDEEN — The Bible is often called “The Good Book” — a fine title. But the term can mislead us, because we may think that “good” is equivalent to “pleasant,” suggesting to our minds a book that has only pleasant affects — soothing and comforting, even undemanding and “suitable for all occasions.”
A reader who pays any attention at all, however, knows that this book is anything but pleasant or undemanding. The clear and strong messages that the Creator placed in this book have always provoked opposition and indignation as well as deep loyalty and gratitude.
I suppose that in ancient times the Genesis account of creation would have raised in many hearers some question such as, “But what about the gods? Where do they come in? Or the eternal substance of the universe?” The answer the Bible gives would have hit them hard — there are no other gods (“besides me there is no God” – Isaiah 44:6) and the substance of the universe is not eternal, for God “calls into existence the things that do not exist” (Romans 4:17).
One of the first questions our generation often raises is, “But what about science?” Many people imagine that “science” has disproved the Bible, and especially the creation account. We all should be glad for the advances of science and technology, which have taken so much danger out of the world and made our lives more pleasant. Yet a moment’s reflection shows that the slogan “science vs. Bible” is not much help. Any statement about the origin of all things must fall outside the competence of experimental science, because the absolute beginning cannot be experimentally repeated. Every mind is thrown back upon either theory and speculation or revelation from God.
To put it bluntly, no scientist was present at creation to observe what happened. Even Moses, author of Genesis, was not present at creation. But God himself was present, and in the Bible we find the account that God assigned Moses to write. As a result, we can say that Genesis is the way God wants us to think about creation. Does this mean Bible-believers lobby for closing down science classes and laboratories? Not at all! Let science research and theorizing flourish! But it does mean we recognize the limits of scientific thought and confess with gratitude a Divine Intelligence that created an order of things that human intelligence can research.