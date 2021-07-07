BLACKFOOT – The Village foster care closet at 35 E. Pacific Street in Blackfoot is hosting a school supply drive through the end of July in order to get the supplies needed for those students who otherwise may be forced to go with little or without.
The Village location in Blackfoot opened in January of 2021 and has already made major impacts in the community, allowing foster children and foster families the opportunity to build a home life after everything changed.
Jacque Burt, the director of The Village, stated in a previous interview that the closet is covering the needs of 16 counties, over 330 children at any given time, from areas north of Rexburg to as far south as the state line.
“That’s a lot of children, a lot of needs,” Burt said. “A lot of children come in with just a suitcase and a few belongings, they can come here with their worker or their foster family and choose items for themselves — clothing, shoes, toys, hygiene items. We can give them a blanket and a suitcase because the stories of the garbage bags and carrying their belongings in them is true and so we try to give them a suitcase or a duffel bag, so nothing goes out of our store in a garbage bag.”
Burt said it is really about restoring dignity to the foster children, giving them choice, building self-esteem.
“It’s hard to be in foster care, it’s hard to be that kid,” she said.
Now, with them accepting school supplies, The Village is once more doing everything it can to benefit those in need in the southeastern Idaho area. They took to Facebook and the Life in Blackfoot Facebook group to ask for help in this endeavor. “The Village is looking for businesses, churches, or groups willing to help us with our school supply drive. We have the collection boxes and can drop it off at your location. We will be collecting school supplies during the month of July.”
School supplies are often one of the forgotten items when it comes to foster care, creating a gap between foster children and those not in foster care. These gaps can cause issues for these children up to and including being bullied. The Village noted that for any questions that they would be happy to receive a phone call so these items be made available to those who need them before school starts.