BLACKFOOT — After previous Wednesdays of heat and wind, Wednesday’s edition of Music In The Park brought cloudy skies to Courthouse Square but it kept a big crowd cool as they enjoyed the Bingham County band The Westerners.
What the six-member local band brought to the grassy stage was just what the group’s name would imply — classic country-western gems with some songs that may not have been heard in a very long time, and at times it was loaded with lots of western style.
Any time a band pulls out a song like Ernest Tubb’s “Soldier’s Last Letter,” they’re reaching deep into long-unheard gems.
There were songs like “Red River Valley,” going more to straight country with Patsy Cline’s “I Fall To Pieces,” “Teardrops,” and “Please Release Me.”
Dressed in red tops, dark pants, and the men in the band all wearing cowboy hats, the western part of the show came out big with songs like the Marty Robbins classic “Cool Water” and the old-time favorite cowboy song “Don’t Fence Me In.”
The featured group at next week’s Music In The Park will be Under Western Skies.