The spirit that has gone along with the Blackfoot High School football program this season has easily turned into a sense of community pride.
Bronco Pride.
It was there in a message I received earlier this week from a follower suggesting that we change the cover photo on the Chronicle’s Facebook page to a Blackfoot Broncos logo to show support for the home team. That was easy enough to do.
It’s there on signs around town. There’s a simple sign on the sidewalk along W. Bridge next to Ace Hardware and the Mudslingers coffee stand with a few simple words: “Go Broncos. Good Luck.”
The electronic sign at Winkler Satellite and Internet on W. Judicial has a couple of messages for the team in its rotation. One says “Good Luck Broncos,” and the second has a picture of the team in a post-game prayer circle, saying “Let’s Go Broncos.”
This has been a pretty special year for BHS football, and the community has football fever.
It’s actually been a pretty special year for prep football at most high schools around Bingham County. Aberdeen and Firth made it to the opening round of the state playoffs. Snake River made it as far as the semi-finals last weekend. And then there’s Blackfoot. There’s some good talent on the gridiron around the county.
For the Broncos, making it to a state championship game in football has become a bit of an expectation. They’ve won four titles under coach Stan Buck in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2012. Now they’re back for a fifth shot at a championship trophy.
The town’s hungry for another.
This is a fun thing to see. I can remember a time when it wasn’t always like this around here, when the questions were more along the lines of “What’s wrong with (insert school name here) football?”
I spent a few years myself doing some coaching in the Little League through junior high ranks in football, coaching both Blackfoot and Snake River players. Back then, they were kids with names like Mac Martin, David Anderton, Jerry Garcia, Jose Martinez, etc.
I got to watch some of those same guys make it to state when they got to the high school level. That was a cool feeling. I can make the rounds of the Blackfoot and Snake River community today and still have guys come up to me as adults, asking about whether I coached them when they were kids, still calling me “Coach.”
That’s still a cool feeling.
It shows the progress that’s been made in youth sports programs around here through the years, and Blackfoot making it to the A4 state title game is proof positive.
It doesn’t take just having a good youth sports program, although that’s important. It takes having a sense of pride coming from the community.
Kinda like the Bronco Pride we’re seeing now.