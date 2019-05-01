THOMAS -- So, here's how the story starts.
I had written down on my big desk calendar that the District V Large Group Festival was going on at Snake River High School April 24. I charged up my camera battery, got some other work out of the way, and headed to the school around lunch time, thinking I could catch the afternoon session of musical performances.
I got out there expecting to find school buses from various school districts and saw ... none.
I walked into the school's office and asked a secretary about it.
"Oh, that was yesterday," she said.
These things happen on occasion. Schedules can get confused. Just to get some results from the festival, I asked to speak to the school's choir director, Deanne Casperson.
A student led me to her room, I slowly and quietly walked in, she saw me, and I introduced myself.
Deanne Casperson
chamber singers – Nearer My God To Thee
chaMVER got superior, a capella choir and concert choir got high outstanding, one point away from superior
Information you requested today about the festival. Use whatever you feel is applicable in your article.
1. Eight schools participated including Aberdeen, Bear Lake, Grace, Marsh Valley, Rockland, Snake River, Soda Springs, and West Side. Performances were given by three Show Choirs, a Men's Choir, a Women's Choir, six Concert Choirs, four Jazz Bands, six Concert Bands, two Wind Ensembles
2. Each group must perform high quality literature which often comes from a state list. Groups are ranked from 1 to 100 on their performances on categories such as Sound Quality, Technical Accuracy, Musicality, and Stage Deportment. Rankings are based on the following scores: I - Superior (90-100 points); 2 - Excellent (80-89.9 points); 3 - Good (70-79.9 points); etc.
3. I haven't received all of the scores of the band or other schools yet, but all of the schools in the Bingham County area performed admirable. If you need scores, I probably won't get them until early next week.
If you need more information, my cell phone is 208-681-9594.
Thanks so much! We loved having you visit our class today.
The song we performed for you was 'Nearer My God to Thee' arranged by James Stevens.