These are not your grandfather's Angels. They are not even your father's Angels. This is a whole new group of Charlie's Angels and while they have all the great looks and talents of the previous Charlie's Angels versions, please do not confuse them with what you may have seen on television or in previous movies.
This group of Angels is distinctly different. They are sleeker and sassier and more appropriate for this day and age of super sleuths. Don't think for a minute you are getting a remake or re-done group of Charlie's Angles.
To begin with, the Angels will have totally different skills and different ways of doing things and are actually in competition with each other at times, or so it seems.
To begin with, the film begins with the retirement of Bosley, or at least one of the Bosleys. Where the originals had a single Bosley that acted as the intermediary between the Angels and Charlie, this group is but one of several groups of Angels that are all acting on their own and answer to a different Bosley.
The retiring Bosley, played perfectly and evilly by Patrick Stewart, has been busy over the years, establishing and coordinating groups of Angels and Bosleys in offices of Townsend and Associates all over the world. There are offices in London, New York, Spain, Germany ... well, you get the drift.
Taking over for Bosley in California is none other than Elizabeth Banks, who also gets credits in this film for producing and directing and is a more active Bosley than those we may become used to.
The new group of Angels, played adequately enough by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, all have different traits and skills. Stewart is the most athletic of the three and does all of the crazy stunts that you have seen in previous shows and movies. Naomi Scott is the hard core Angel and does the hard stuff like defeat the tough guys, and Ella Balinska is the brains of the outfit. They each have their role and they each are more than adequate in those roles.
Elizabeth Banks is very good in her role as Bosley and does an admirable job of directing as well. There are no gratuitous shots just for the males in the audience and they (the Angels) don't have to give it all up for the sake of ratings.
While it may disappoint those in the audience who went looking for a remake of Grandpa's or Daddy's "Charlie's Angels," this one can stand on its own and is an entertaining enough film. It is not going to win any Golden Globes or Academy Awards, but it will fill up an afternoon with a watchable movie just to take your mind off of the real world. Good enough to watch and maybe even buy when it comes out on DVD, but will not make anyone's top 100 films of all time.
I give it a rating of 3 stars out of 5 and you can still catch the film, for a very limited time, at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. Please check their website at www.royaltheaters.com for show times.