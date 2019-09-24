BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of threats made towards the Blackfoot High School Monday during after school hours, according to a department press release.
Police said the incident was immediately investigated by the Blackfoot Police/ Bingham County Sheriff’s Office joint detectives division into the late hours of the evening.
“We take these threats very seriously,” said Blackfoot Police Capt. Gordon Groft. “Through the course of this investigation, we are confident that this incident does not pose a threat of safety to School District 55 students, faculty, or staff.”
“This was a situation where a comment made by a student was taken out of context and blown out of proportion,” said BHS Principal Roger Thomas. “No one was ever in any danger.”