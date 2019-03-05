THOMAS – Three Bingham County school districts will be asking patrons to approve a supplemental levy next week in order to maintain the standard of education that has been established for students in each district, and the Snake River School District has an information meeting tonight at 7 at the high school library to address its levy request.
Snake River is seeking $750,000 a year for two years. The Blackfoot district is requesting $2.27 million a year for two years. Aberdeen is requesting $275,000 per year over five years.
Officials say 95 of the 115 school districts in Idaho are depending on supplemental levy funds to maintain daily operations of their schools.
Snake River Superintendent David Kerns says the bottom line is that the state is not sending enough funding to the school districts throughout Idaho.
Snake River has been making a supplemental levy a priority each year and has taken the approach of investing in education because that is what it is, an investment in the children of the district and the education that they will need in order to progress and attain the standards that will be so important for the future of Idaho, Kerns said.
“Because of the shortfall in funding that is being sent to the school districts, it is necessary to request a supplemental levy just to get by,” he added. “We have worked the budget and have been able to trim all unnecessary expenditures. This will be the fifth consecutive levy request and it has been the same amount each of those five years.”
Snake River school leaders will make a presentation tonight and then will accept a question-and-answer period to allow interested parties to obtain the answers to questions they may have regarding the supplemental levy.
Kerns said this supplemental levy is not an increase in taxes and will not change residents' taxes in any way, shape or form, it is simply carrying on a way to offset the shortfall in funding issued by the state.
If anything, he added, the Snake River board has reduced the dependency on the levy as much as in previous years. The levy has been reduced from $900,000 in 2013-14 to the current request of $750,000 this year.
Part of the supplemental levy continues to support and fund some key programs at Snake River, Kerns said. Snake River High School has the most successful AP Art program in the State of Idaho, he noted, the music department continues to support the Chambers, the band and the orchestra.
He added there has been a kindergarten expansion that has allowed teachers to offer an all-day program to all students. The National Honor Society, the National Junior Honor Society and dual credit programs are supported, and Snake River High School continues to have a tradition of success in athletics and boasts one of the most successful athletic programs in the state, Kerns commented.
“We all take this position seriously and if the need wasn't dire, we wouldn't be having this discussion at all,” said Snake River trustee Marci VanOrden.
Levy elections are scheduled March 12 in each district.