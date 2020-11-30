FORT HALL — Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury accident Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., at the intersection of Ferry Butte Road and Blackhawk Road in Bingham County.
Police said Eloysa C. Lusk, 24, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2015 Kia OLX northbound on Blackhawk Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection on Ferry Butte Road.
Travis L. Henderson, 51, of Blackfoot, was driving a 1998 Ford F150 pickup westbound on Ferry Butte when he was struck on the driver’s side by the Kia OLX, the ISP reported.
Police said Lusk and her passenger, Samantha J. Zamora, 21, of Burnet, Texas, were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Henderson was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. No occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
The intersection was blocked for approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.