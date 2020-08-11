Want to boost your diet for the better in less than a month? Add one of these healthy habits each week.
Pick up produce
Nearly 70 percent of U.S. adults do not eat vegetables at least twice a day, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Each time you go to the grocery store, pick up a new fruit or vegetable to try. You’re bound to find something you like.
How many fruits and vegetables should you be eating on a daily basis? On average, an adult should try to eat at least 2 cups of fruit and 2 ½ cups of vegetables on a daily basis. One cup of fruit can equal a small apple, a cup of applesauce, one banana, a medium-sized grapefruit, or eight strawberries. One cup or 8 ounces of fruit can also be a cup of 100 percent fruit juice or ½ cup of dried fruit. One cup of raw or cooked vegetables or vegetable juice, or 2 cups of raw leafy greens can be considered as 1 cup from the vegetable group.
Remember: fruits and vegetables are convenient and nutritious in any form—fresh, frozen, canned, or dried.
Make half whole
Whole grains haven’t had their hulls or bran milled away, which means they retain their nutritional benefits.
Look for “whole grain” on labels. Phrases like “100% wheat” and “multigrain” don’t guarantee that whole grains have been used. When cooking, substitute up to half of the white flour needed with millet, oat, or 100% wheat flour.
Watch what you drink
Americans consume about 400 calories a day from beverages, so it’s important to keep an eye on your intake. Sodas and sports drinks can be calorie bombs. For example, a 20-oz soda has 250 to 275 calories.
Low-fat and nonfat milk have calcium, potassium, and vitamin D, just like regular milk, without the extra calories and fat.
One cup of fortified orange juice naturally provides 100 percent of your Daily Value (DV) for vitamin C, an antioxidant vitamin that plays a primary role in keeping the immune system healthy, as well as 25 percent DV for vitamin D. A research study in 2017 shows vitamin D may reduce the risk for viral infections, including respiratory tract infections, by reducing production of pro-inflammatory compounds in the body.
Be healthy and drink water throughout the day, which helps to maintain a healthy body weight, increase energy levels, prevent and alleviate headaches, and aid in the digestion process.
