BLACKFOOT — Jensen Grove and surrounding parking areas were packed for the better part of the day Sunday as the St. Bernard’s Catholic Parish hosted its annual Kermes Festival.
The event was filled with fun, food, music, and dancing during the family oriented activity.
Church sponsors say the idea of the festival is to bring the community together to have fun, to build and maintain relationships in the community.
“This opens the opportunity for connection and community that cannot take place in other settings,” said Jeffrey Powers, a deacon at St. Bernard’s. “We get the chance to spend the time it takes to get to know one another, to enjoy each other’s company.
“Preparing this event involves thousands of hours in preparation. We have hundreds of people who give very generously of their time and wealth so that we can offer this event for Blackfoot.”
The city park was bustling with activity during the festival, which started at noon and lasted for several hours. Food and drink booths were scattered throughout the area, there was colorful dancing and music, and children were kept busy with areas to play.