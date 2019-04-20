BLACKFOOT — Hordes of children and their families made it out to Jensen Grove Saturday morning to make quick work of finding and grabbing Easter eggs during the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce’s big holiday hunt.
From the time the horn and siren from a Blackfoot Fire Department truck went off to get the hunt started to the time things slowed down and the children started looking at — or eating away at — their haul, the actual hunt itself maybe lasted 2-3 minutes.
If anyone were recording it and put it into slow motion, seeing the determination on the children’s faces, the theme song from “Chariots of Fire” would have made for a good soundtrack. There were 10,000 eggs up for grabs.
The hunt was divided into six different age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12.
Platinum sponsors for the event were Walmart and Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Gold sponsors included Heartland Real Estate, Fairchild Construction, Idaho Central Credit Union, Blackfoot Community Center, Snake River Sanitation, and Restore Rite.
Silver sponsors were 21st Century Auto, Bank of Commerce, AMP Realty, Alliance Title, Farm Bureau, Taylor Real Estate, Busy Bees, Walgreens, Blackfoot Family Dentistry, First American Title, Raymond James, Southeast Financial, C&B Operations, and Conquest Insurance.
Bronze sponsors included D.L. Evans Bank, C-A-L Stores, Winkler TV, Radio Shack, and Washington Federal.