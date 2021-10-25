BLACKFOOT — A grand opening for a new clothing store catering mostly to women, Tilden Co., was held with a ribbon cutting Oct. 19 at 1350 Parkway Drive #1-A, next to Zion’s Bank in the Riverside Plaza.
The business is owned by Kaden and Julie Bench. They had a soft opening Oct. 15-16 at the brick and mortar store after having an online store for the past 3 1/2 years.
“We just decided it was time to add a storefront,” Julie Bench said.
They mostly sell women’s clothing, with sizes extra small to 3X, and they recently started a girls’ section and they sell men’s ties online.
“Having grown up here, we’ve seen businesses come and go and we’ve not really seen any clothing stores in town,” Kaden Bench said. “We’ve got a lot of friends around and they’ve talked about a need for it, so we’ve seen a need and we’re happy to fill the need so we hope the community comes in and enjoys what we have.”
Both of them graduated from Snake River High School in 2014, then went to Logan where they started a business online while Julie was attending Utah State University and graduated with a degree in family consumer sciences education. Kaden graduated from BYU-Idaho with a degree in business management, they moved back to the Blackfoot area and brought the business with them.
Julie said they started as KJ’s Dresses and Ties. They were part of a USU entrepreneurship contest in her second year of college and ended up in the top 10, and they kept going from there.
The business carries dresses, tops, and swimwear during the summer.
“We’re trying to be very versatile,” Julie said. “We do well with more dressy items, we’re starting to add more casual clothing into the collections. We’re trying to be more versatile so there’s something for everyone.”