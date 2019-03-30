BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Commissioners have issued the 2019 Noxious Weed Control Notice, and while one of the most prevalent pests for homeowners as well as farms is just beginning to emerge, the county’s new weed superintendent says it’s never too early for property owners to become aware of the ones they should watch for and learn their duty as required by law to eradicate.
Kraig Edwards took over the head job at the weed department earlier this month when his boss, Dan Eldredge, retired. He grew up in Shelley and says he has been a foe of noxious weeds since his high school days when his teacher Mike Winston got him interested by encouraging him to join a select group of students who were being trained to use Geographic Information Systems. They were then employed by Bingham County under a special program to find and map infestations of noxious weeds from the mountains to the desert.
He learned from that experience of the millions of dollars in damage caused by noxious weeds when they’re not controlled. “We made an inventory of the weeds in the county, mapped their location, and the county would come out and eradicate them,” he said.
He went on to college where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in geology and a minor in GIS mapping, Edwards said, and in 2005 became a certified pesticide applicator so he could get a job with the county’s weed department and carry on the fight.
He has two full-time employees to supervise along with three certified pesticide applicators. They’re going to be concentrating this year on roadsides and gravel pits, mowing as well as applying weed killer, Edwards said.
However, he said while the county department can only do weed eradication on county-owned land, by law the weed superintendent is responsible for enforcing the noxious weed law on all property except that administrated by the federal government, and that means incorporated areas as well.
He has the power to issue citations to private landowners who don’t control the weeds on their own property, and can also quarantine plots that have severe infestations, but rather than do either, prefers to assist people with information on the best way to get rid of their weeds.
In fact, educating the public about noxious weeds is the weed superintendent’s responsibility, he said. To that end, the department holds weed seminars throughout the county in Shelley, Aberdeen, and Blackfoot winter and summer to keep people informed about weed control, and will be issuing fliers to provide notice when these will take place. People can also go to the county’s website and click on Weed Department to get information about the seminars and about noxious weeds.
He said the department also does education in the schools, providing noxious weed information to high school students and to various student organizations such as Future Farmers of America.
Edwards said being informed about noxious weeds is important to people who live in towns and cities and people living in country subdivisions as well as to farmers and ranchers, because noxious weeds can grow anywhere. If they’re not controlled they just continue to spread, he said. And they often spread because people harbor them on their property without knowing what they are.
According to the Idaho Noxious Weed website, a noxious weed is defined as an invasive plant that injures horticulture and agriculture, natural habitat or humans and livestock, and while some species are native to the state, most are imported from some other country. This is done through ignorance, mismanagement, or accident. Most often, invasive species arrive in this country when brought as ornamental plants.
Just like some non-native animal species that have been imported, invasive plants have the capability of totally wiping out beneficial native plants.
One reason to become educated about noxious weeds is that people are known to transplant them from some other place to their own yards by digging up an unfamiliar plant they think is pretty. Purple loosestrife is one that came to Blackfoot by this means. It traveled from Europe as an ornamental and proliferated into the wild.
A plant that gets transplanted by accident is Buffalobur, Edwards said. It’s not very common, but is found beneath bird feeders, having arrived in the seed. Its normal habitat is the Great Plains.
A more prevalent one that can be found in many unirrigated places around Blackfoot goes by the common name of White Top. It came from Eurasia. Puncture Vine is also relatively common, a transplant from the Mediterranean region. It gets its common name because its spines are hard enough to puncture tires, and sometimes feet.
Another plant that is commonly found along ditchbanks in town as well as country is Poison Hemlock, which is deadly to humans as well as animals. White byrony, also deadly to humans and animals, is a climbing vine native to Europe that is prevalent in Bingham County. It can be seen growing on fencerows, power poles and trees. If not eradicated, it can easily choke a tree to death.
Anyone needing help with identifying or eradicating weeds can contact Edwards at the Bingham County Extension Office on West Pacific in Blackfoot.