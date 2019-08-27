I wouldn’t be in Bingham County today if it weren’t for that big potato processing plant that takes up a big chunk of space around S. Emerson and W. Fir in Shelley.
I was a central Idaho boy up until the time in 1976 that my mother went to work at what was then known as the R.T. French Co. in Shelley. Up until then, we went through some pretty lean times as far as her employment. Times were tight, and we tried existing for a while on her money earned from babysitting.
But then she got the job at French’s, moved to Idaho Falls, commuted to work every day, and I followed her to the new home after completing my sophomore year of high school and taking driver’s ed in the town of Leadore.
It was good, steady work for her with long, rotating shifts, and a lot of hard physical labor. But she stayed with it for 21 years before retiring, going from the place being owned by French’s to Pillsbury, leaving well before it became known as Basic American Foods, which announced Tuesday that much of the plant will be phased out, closing down in 2021.
A lot of memories are behind that plant. I graduated from Skyline High School, and just before that ceremony we moved to Shelley so my mom didn’t have to commute as far. If you’ve spent time in Shelley, you know the sight of that plant, looming at the south end of town. You know the smells, the aroma from processed potatoes coming through the steam.
I ended up going to work at the Shelley newspaper for a few years, spent a fair a mount of time going to the plant. I remember bomb threats being called in there.
One of my most memorable times going to that plant was when I was doing a story for the Shelley paper on Lewis Croft, who worked at the plant himself. Lewis was born with dwarfism. In his younger years, he had a part in the film “The Wizard of Oz” as one of the Munchkins. I sat with Lewis in his small Shelley home and watched the movie on television with him during its yearly broadcast run, and he pointed himself out to me on the screen when he came on the scene.
Lewis was a very pleasant man. I took photos that night at his home, but then I ended up having to take some more. I met him during a break in his work at the plant.
Lewis and my mother represented a fraction of all the people who’ve gone through the doors of that plant through the years on a daily basis, earning a living, supporting families.
Times change.
A portion of the Basic American plant will remain there, but it won’t be the same. Most of what will be left will be memories after a while.
They’ll be memories of a town growing, changing, progressing.
Nothing stops time.