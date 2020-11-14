Every year right after Christmas, I start growing beans, peas, and corn. You’re right; I am crazy. I do have a good reason to have that growing itch. I need to grow these plants for my Master Gardener class. By growing these plants for the Master Gardeners, I have learned a few things about growing an indoor garden in the winter. Winter gardening can be successful, if you know a few tips.
In the garden plants need light, water, and soil. If you use containers to garden, you must provide all of this for your plants. Your garden will be totally dependent on you for its needs. The plants you grow in containers will need lots of light, a balanced fertilizer, and regular watering and drainage. Other things you will also have to manage include humidity, temperature, pests, and disease.
Your container garden will need at least 8 hours of high intensity light. If they do not get enough hours of light they will not flower or set fruit. Light is hard to come by in the winter. Without good light your garden will grow tall and spindly, and will develop poor fruit. Place the containers where the plants can get direct sunlight. You will also need to put your plants under large grow lights in the early morning and in the evening to give them the 8 hours they need. Remember it takes a lot of light to grow a garden. Even the most expensive growth chambers at the University only approximate the amount of light you get outdoors. Also, be cautious about setting plants to close to windows where the temperature drops at night.
Use potting soil in your containers. Do not add soil from your garden. Soil from your garden will carry disease. A disease which causes only a small problem in your garden, will become a major problem in the constrictive and harsh environment of a pot. Also, garden soil can cause watering and drainage problems. A good potting soil contains 1/3 vermiculite, 1/3 perlite, and 1/3 potting soil. You can add a small amount of sand to this mix. Also place gravel in the bottom of the containers.
Feeding your container garden is also different. In an outside garden excess nutrients can be leached from the soil (and into groundwater which also needs to be mitigated). If you add to much fertilizer to your pots, the excess will build up as salts. These salts interfere with water uptake and cause the plants to wilt. You may need to soak the excess salts from your plants in the bathtub. Use a fertilizer that has nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
Watering organic potting soils can be a problem. Usually the water just runs off the surface and down the sides. The best way to water potted plants is to submerse them in the tub for a few minutes. This submersion will also leach out excess salts. These salts are a major reason houseplants die. Over watering causes disease organisms to build up and reduces air intake of the roots. Irregular watering will cause the plants to lose their blossoms and result in low fruit production. Container gardens need to be watered twice a week, more if they are in the sun and there is a fan close by.
Plants that are satisfactory for container gardening include: radish, lettuce, collards, various herbs, spinach, swiss chard, dwarf carrots, and to some degree beets and turnips, and onions. Tomatoes need a five-gallon pot to do well (cherry tomatoes do best). If you want multiple plants in each pot, you will need a fifteen-gallon tub. Do not try to grow corn, sunflowers, or cucumbers in pots in the house. You will never get enough light to them.
Humidity is also a concern. We have very low humidity in our homes. Have a waterfall machine or evaporation pan next to your container garden. Vaporizers and pebble trays (with water) also work well to increase the humidity.
Gardening in the winter is a tough job, but it can be done. You may not get it right the first year, but you will learn a lot about plant needs, and this can make you a better gardener next spring.