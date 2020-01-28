It’s that time of the year in Idaho when the shovels are in full swing and snow blowers are being fired up to combat the snow. However, the National Safety Council (NSC) warns that nationwide, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year.
While most people won’t have a problem, shoveling snow can put some people at risk of a heart attack. Sudden exertion, like moving hundreds of pounds of snow after being sedentary for several months, can put a big strain on the heart. Pushing a heavy snow blower also can cause injury.
In addition, cold weather can increase heart rate and blood pressure. It can make blood clot more easily and constrict arteries, which decreases blood supply. This is true even in healthy people. Individuals over the age of 40 or who are relatively inactive should be particularly careful.
Snow shoveling safety
The NSC recommends the following tips to shovel safely:
- Take it slow and stretch out before you begin.
- Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it’s lighter.
- Do not shovel after eating or while smoking.
- Push the snow rather than lifting it.
- If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.
- Lift with your legs, not your back.
- Do not work to the point of exhaustion.
- Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.
Snow blower safety
In addition to possible heart strain from pushing a heavy snow blower, be safe with tips from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, including:
- If the blower jams, turn it off.
- Keep your hands away from the moving parts.
- Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space.
- Add fuel outdoors before starting, and never add fuel when it is running.
- Never leave it unattended when it is running.
Further, don’t pick up that shovel or use a snow blower without a doctor’s permission if you have a history of heart disease. A clear driveway is not worth your life. And, know the signs of a heart attack; stop immediately and call 9-1-1 if you’re experiencing any of them. Every minute counts.
Be careful of back injuries
Shoveling snow and pushing a snow blower can also cause back injuries or strained muscles. And, since strains occur most often due to sudden trauma, even the smallest loss of balance in snow and on slippery surfaces can easily lead to a strain if you fall.
Whether your injury involves lower back pain after shoveling snow, elbow pain from shoveling snow, or any other type of strained muscle, the standard approach is an extremely common treatment. Often abbreviated to R.I.C.E., this involves the following:
- Rest
- Icing
- Compression
- Elevation
While you can expect the back pain to settle down in a few days, it’s important to maintain some level of activity in the meantime. Mild exercise will speed up your recovery. If the pain doesn’t go away in 48 hours, make an appointment with your doctor. Once you feel better, work to strengthen your back and abdominal muscles to avoid future strains.
Dr. Robert Johnson, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon
If you’re struggling with unbearable, ongoing back pain, schedule an appointment with Dr. Robert Johnson. He is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon at Bingham Healthcare who treats people with a wide variety of spinal conditions of the neck and back. He also specializes in several areas of spine surgery.
He welcomes patients in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Pocatello. If you’re suffering from chronic neck or back pain, call (208) 235-2277 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Johnson. Se habla Español
