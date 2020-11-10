November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. When you have type 2 diabetes your body doesn’t use insulin properly, leading to too much glucose (sugar) in your blood. This can damage your organs. So it’s important to care for your body every day, whether you’re at home or on the go. Also, don’t forget about the tests you need to control diabetes over the long term.
Every Day
The National Institutes of Health offers these tips for healthy living with diabetes:
- Choose foods based on the meal plan you and your doctor have made.
- Take a 30-minute walk.
- Remember to take the insulin or medication your doctor has prescribed.
- Check your blood sugar. Call the doctor or go to the hospital immediately if your levels are very high or very low. These are medical emergencies.
When You See the Doctor
Expect to see your doctor at least twice a year. At these exams, your doctor will check your feet for sores or calluses. You’ll also have an A1C test to check your average blood sugar level over the last few months — a score under 7 is usually good.
Your doctor will also check your blood pressure. Keeping it under 130/80 lets your heart work efficiently. Expect to see your dentist for checkups twice a year, too.
There are a few more tests and precautions to take annually. They include:
- A dilated eye exam, to be sure diabetes hasn’t damaged your nerves.
- A urine and blood test to check your kidney function.
- A cholesterol test to identify any risk of heart damage (keeping your HDL above 60, and your LDL below 100, is best for your body).
- A flu shot, since diabetes weakens your body’s ability to fight off the virus. Every five years, you’ll need a pneumonia vaccine, too. (Flu shots are now available at our offices in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Shelly. To find a location near you, call (208) 785-4100.)
You can live a full life with diabetes. It just takes a little time to keep an eye on your health.
Get Help Managing Diabetes
Angelo Capricchione, MD, is a fellowship-trained endocrinologist at Bingham Healthcare, and is board certified in the treatment of osteoporosis, diabetes, and thyroid disorders. If you think you’re at risk for diabetes, need a screening, or would like to discuss the management of your diabetes, please schedule with Dr. Capricchione at (208) 785-3865.
He is always welcoming new patients in Blackfoot and Pocatello.