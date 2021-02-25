If you have ever wondered how the cartoon characters Tom and Jerry met and started their battles, then this week is all about you and the new movie release that will be hitting the Blackfoot Movie Mill beginning on Friday, Feb. 26.
The new film "Tom and Jerry" has all of the possibilities of being a gigantic hit, if people buy into the Tom and Jerry theme that has been so popular for so many people. This show will appeal to the masses and should draw them to the box office in droves.
One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.
An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable … work together to save the day. Tom and Jerry is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, director of "The Firing Squad," "Barbershop," "Taxi," "Fantastic Four," "Rise of the Silver Surfer," "Hurricane Season," "Think Like a Man," "Ride Along," "Think Like a Man Too," "Ride Along 2," and "Shaft" most recently. The screenplay is written by Kevin Costello, based on the characters by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.
With the Hanna Barbera backing, so to speak, the film will use the best of the animated world and mix with the live acting in a newer version of the "Tom and Jerry" that is sure to please nearly everyone who is involved.
"All friends fight … these friends battle!" A crazy new Tom and Jerry movie, a mix of live-action and old school animation. But instead of making the classic Hanna & Barbera characters 3D, they've kept them 2D, with a bit of 3D accenting to polish the edges. And it's kind of awesome. Reminds me of classics like "Space Jam" or "Roger Rabbit" at first glance.
The movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong, along with everyone's favorite cartoon cat and mouse (which don't speak, of course). Honestly this looks even better than I was expecting. This is the perfect way to re-introduce these characters and this looks like so much amusing fun so far.
This film satisfies all that you have been missing if you were a fan of “Roger Rabbit” in every movie that was successful mixing animated characters with real live actors. Who didn't have a crush on Jessica Rabbit, the wife of Roger Rabbit, and who can forget the unforgettable role that Bob Hoskins had in the film.
This is going to make you forget the original Tom and Jerry cartoons and will bring back fond memories of Saturday mornings and the subsequent reruns of those cartoons that are still showing today and you are going to love the end result.
This film brings to the silver screen all of the latest adaptations that the mixture of characters has to offer and is done by a person who has worked with both types of filming and is a master at combining them together. This film has been rated as a 4.9 on my scale of 1-5 and I can't wait to see it again and probably again at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
Don't forget that we always recommend that you visit the Movie Mill at their website at www.royaltheaters.com where you can enhance your movie going experience by selecting your favorite seat in advance.