BLACKFOOT — The name Rupe is well-known in the Blackfoot area for the quality of food being served at whatever establishment is serving it.
It started with Vaughn Rupe and his A&W stand from about 1962 until the early ‘80s, then went on to Rupe’s Burgers with Vaughn’s son Kevin building that up. Kevin’s son Tyler worked at his father’s business as early as 12 years old, and now Tyler has been building up his own success story with his business, Tommy Vaughn’s Grill at 850 Jensen Grove Dr.
Don’t go in to Tommy Vaughn’s expecting the same kind of fare that you’d find at Rupe’s Burgers, though. Tyler Rupe has set Tommy Vaughn’s apart from that. While it’s all good, Tommy Vaughn’s — named after Tyler’s son and Kevin’s grandson — has a different atmosphere and a much different selection on the menu.
There are similarities in their sports themes and the personal care and attention from the owners, but Tommy Vaughn’s is more like a bigger city sports grill and the food has its own character.
Among its separate sections are a bar area, two dining rooms, a banquet room and outdoor patio. It has 18 big televisions showing sporting events, a back section without TVs for a more quiet atmosphere, and a banquet room. The restaurant can seat over 200 guests.
Tommy Vaughn’s has been around close to 7 1/2 years. Tyler, 36, is married with two children, ages 12 and 8. He was born in Blackfoot, spent some time studying at Boise State University, and got a degree in biology from Idaho State University in 2006.
Tyler said he was going to go to dental school, but he started managing at Rupe’s Burgers and decided that was what he wanted to do.
”I was about 12 years old when I started working at Rupe’s in 1994 or ‘95, that was when they ran about five employees,” Tyler said.
Rupe’s eventually needed to expand its facility, hiring more employees. There was thought of opening up another Rupe’s facility, but then they started looking at something else Blackfoot might need in its restaurant scene.
”One thing we felt Blackfoot needed was a sit-down bar and restaurant,” so they bought what was PBG’s and a new business was born under that familiar style of ownership and management.
”We wanted to make a spot completely different from Rupe’s,” Tyler said. “This goes well beyond burgers and sandwiches and fries, that kind of thing. It’s an atmosphere where you can have a nice dinner, have a drink, bring a date, watch sports on TV.”
Business has been increasing every year, he said.
”We have a great customer base. We know pretty much everyone who comes through the door. We come from Blackfoot, so we want to take care of it. And we have a great product.”
Tyler said he strives to make Tommy Vaughn’s a comfortable place to visit, getting a lot of that desire from his father.
The restaurant has a big menu, with specialties including its flat iron steak, chicken cordon bleu, and pork tacos.
Tommy Vaughn’s has 40 employees, half of them full-time, with 15 cooks. Rupe said they’ve had a couple of trained chefs in the past, but they mostly hire and train cooks themselves.
He said they’ll be opening up the patio as soon as weather permits.
Separating Tommy Vaughn’s from the overall feel and flavor of Rupe’s wasn’t all that difficult, Tyler said.
”Most of the things here are done from scratch, in-house,” he said. “It’s more preparation-intensive here.”