ABERDEEN — Aberdeen was swarming with activity Saturday during the annual Aberdeen Days Celebration throughout the town.
The festivities got off to a bit of a slower start when it came to the turnout for the free pancake breakfast due to cooler temperatures keeping people at home until things warmed up, but a long line of people were still in the mood for a later breakfast of pancakes, hash browns, and eggs well after that portion of the celebration was scheduled to end at 10 a.m.
Both Karalee Krehbiel, president of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, and Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett estimated the crowd for breakfast to be around 2,400 people, and that count seemed to swell as the day went on. By the time the fish fry was going on at 2 p.m. and the arm wrestling tournament was scheduled to begin around 3 p.m., the east side of the city park was packed.
The late start for the breakfast didn’t keep people from lining up along Main Street for the ping pong ball scatter, and the crowd seemed to grow for the parade at 1 p.m.
American flags lining Main Street set the mood for the day, and businesses along the street drew crowds both shopping and visiting.
A 5K fun run got started at the city park, running along the outskirts of town. The crowd at city park was attentive during a prize drawing which took place at 10 a.m.
A co-ed softball championship game was scheduled at Wahlen Field, with the band Stone Cutter playing there after the game.
A quilt show was held in the Mennonite Fellowship Hall through much of the day.
Booths at the park were set up with local people selling jewelry, food, and other items. Areas next to the city park were buzzing throughout the day with people checking out classic cars and fancy motorcycles as well.