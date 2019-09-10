BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department has shifted traffic to the new bridge at the I-15 Rose Road Interchange.
The contractor is preparing to demolish the old bridge structure beginning next week.
Traffic was shifted to the new bridge Tuesday afternoon.
The old bridge structure will be closed to all motorists. Demolition will begin Sept. 16.
Crews will continue building the second half of the new bridge after the traffic shift takes effect.
Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020.