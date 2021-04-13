BLACKFOOT – Spring has sprung and with the fluctuating weather that sometimes makes Mother Nature appear bipolar, the time has come for those who have stored a camp trailer, boat, RV, or any other item at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds to be collected by their owners so the crews can begin their plans for summer happenings on the grounds.
Every fall following the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the facilities transition from being the busiest place in eastern Idaho to the largest storage facility where people are able to store their toys during the winter months for a fee.
The EISF has been offering this service to the community for many years with the support of their staff, placing those who opt in to store their toys there with peace of mind that their investments are protected from the elements and secure.
“During the winter, the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds has over 100,000 square feet of indoor storage for boats, jet skis, RVs, golf carts, travel trailers, and classic or performance automobiles. Eastern Idaho’s largest venue is also the best value for indoor winter storage, the EISF is the perfect place to keep your toys safe from the harsh weather,” states their website.
Traditionally, the spaces fill quickly and rarely do they not fill the facility to the brim with local people’s toys.
SPRING’S CALL TO RECREATE
Following the past 13 months of COVID grinding things to a halt, the removal of the summer toys from EISF’s storage facilities creates a pleasant reminder that it will not be long before we are outdoors enjoying what Idaho has to offer.
Reports of travel trailer sightings have already begun in some of the more popular camping and recreating areas such as Mackay, Salmon, and Challis. People are loading their vehicles and RVs up for time out fishing for the spring steelhead run or unloading their ATVs to once-again hit the trails.
STAY SAFE OUT THERE
It may be an unpopular opinion, but it is important to wear a helmet when enjoying the Idaho trails, especially for those younger members of the family or community that will be taking it to the trails. Helmets are required for everyone under the age of 18 and are proven to save lives in catastrophic accidents. Helmets are only one part of the safety items that should be used when planning an adventure.
Earlier this year, search teams were dispatched on two different incidents where snowmobilers went missing. Luckily, both stories end happily with those who were missing, returning home to their families. Not everyone has the same result, but having the right equipment makes the odds of surviving a harrowing event similar to those who had to wait it out near Preston, a lot less daunting. Having a way to contact someone if something goes wrong may be the lifeline needed for a safe return home.
Precautions should not end here; pack some water-proof matches, protein or non-perishable food stuffs, and always have a first aid kit — these may seem like common sense, but the Boy Scout motto “Be Prepared” rings true when it comes to enjoying Idaho’s great outdoors. Finally, tell someone where you plan to be and when you expect to be reachable or when you plan to check in with them — just like when you were a kid and your mom said, “Come back in when the street lights come on,” having a planned time to reach out is important to ensure that people who are lost receive help sooner, and those who aren’t lost but are only running slightly behind their schedule, are not misrepresented as being missing.