BLACKFOOT — It’s often called the “best ride at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.”
It’s not on the Butler Amusements midway. It’s not covered in flashing, multi-color lights.
It’s the tram system that circles through downtown Blackfoot, picking up or dropping off fair-goers.
When free parking downtown is desired during state fair time yet people don’t feel like walking from or to their vehicles on a hot summer day already spent walking and taking in all there is to see and do at the fairgrounds, a free ride on one of the two trams — the red line or the blur line going slightly different routes — is blessed relief.
It’s a time to sit and relax in some shade, resting their bones, enjoying a cold drink or that ice cream cone they picked up at the fair.
“The best ride at the fair.”
If you take the tram often, you’re sure to hear those words.
“I hear it about once every trip around,” said Marlis Temple of Shelley, now in her fifth year of helping on the trams — watching for passengers wanting on, radioing ahead when passengers need off, helping people on or off if needed when they have strollers or wagons or just an extra hand to make senior citizens feel more secure.
She’s frequently on a two-way radio to the driver in the truck ahead, signaling “rider off,” “all clear,” etc.
Grover Staub was the driver on the red line during the day shift, which lasts until 5 p.m.
“I enjoy driving,” Staub said. He’s been doing it at the fair for nine years. “I drove bus at the (Idaho National Laboratory) site for 33 years. I enjoy the people.”
Both the red and blue trams circle around downtown from their main stop across from the main gates of the fairground on Broadway. They turn on Park St. and head west to Maple, going in front of the county courthouse. They turn left on Francis, then right on Ash. The lines take different routes from there once they get to the Blackfoot fire station on Idaho. The blue line turns right on Idaho, left on Maple, left on Pacific, and then turns left again on Broadway to go back to the fairgrounds.
The red line continues on Ash all the way to Judicial, turns left there and left again on Broadway and continues on to the fairgrounds.
Temple said there are occasional problems with vehicles parked at the trams’ main stop, where they could be ticketed or towed if they’re sitting there long enough.
Temple is a cafeteria worker at the Idaho Falls School District. She said she started working on the trams just as a way of earning some extra money each year, but she’s come to love working on the tram each year.
“You meet a lot of fun, interesting people,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot of Blackfoot history from working on the tram. People will tell me where different businesses used to be, things like that.”
Temple said one of the memorable parts of the job comes from having regular passengers each year.
“I have regular customers who keep coming back, remembering me,” she said. “We’ll spend time catching up. I’ve had some riders tell me they look for me whenever they come to the fair.”
The tram system is popular with people of all ages, from the elderly to parents with very young children.
“The kids really enjoy it,” Temple said. “We’ll have kids getting on and they’ll start singing the ‘Wheels On The Bus’ song, and they’ll turn it into ‘the wheels on the trolley,’ or something like that. It’s just a fun, memorable experience.”