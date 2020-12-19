BLACKFOOT – Following Friday’s article surrounding the transportation study and the utilization of residents’ input, the website for the people’s interactions is live.
The transportation study the City of Blackfoot has hired Keller Associates to carry out has had its own challenges due to COVID-19 and has provided them with the opportunity to try different techniques to collect data.
The website that Keller Associates set up for the City of Blackfoot is https://wikimapping.com/Blackfoot.html. Navigating to this website will lead to a map of the Greater Blackfoot area that will show all of the areas that have been recognized for needing immediate attention. Pendlebury, Parkway, Groveland Road, Collins, Lilac, Curtis, Fisher, Teeples, and Riverton Roads have already been identified as roadways that are in need of some repairs. There are also requests for a stop light in one location as well as notices of difficult areas when driving in midday traffic. These areas are just the start of the study and will create a building block for the city to use in efforts to try and fix these roads before they fall into complete disrepair.
There are simple buttons to navigate different layers of the map as well as a link to survey that will provide the city with the feedback of the residents. Some of the questions on the survey ask what each person feels would be the best course of action and if they would be willing to pay increased taxes to ensure that these projects would be completed in a timely manner.
Vaughn Key, superintendent of the Blackfoot Street Department, said some of the roads that are in the study would need to be completely rebuilt because of their age, but others would not need as much effort. Nathan Cleaver of Keller Associates also had suggestions to the city council on ways to fund some of the projects, including using part of the Water Department’s budget to partially fund the rebuilding of the roads when they are replacing main lines.
The funding from the Water Department — at least in part — comes from services rendered rather than just tax dollars. The suggestion from Cleaver surrounding using the Water Department’s budget to help coincides with the water system study Keller Associates conducted earlier this year as part of the 10-year improvement plan for the city and identified areas that need focus for the water system. Assuming some of these areas overlap, it could be financially feasible to utilize those monies for part of the road construction as well.
Their will be a video posted on the Bingham News Chronicle Facebook page with a quick step-by-step guide on the different parts of the interactive map. That video will be available Sunday by 10 a.m.