BLACKFOOT – Keller Associates has been hot at it for the City of Blackfoot working on a transportation study.
Nathan Cleaver — a representative for Keller Associates — met with the city council in a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to explain some of the results they found during the study as well as to provide some insight into how the data has been collected during the pandemic.
“These studies are not something created in the dark but rather are for the cities,” Cleaver began, explaining that transportation studies are conducted with the goal of benefiting a community with plans of growth and an objective view of what may need more attention than a specified area would have received. Before going into detail on the first stage of the study, Cleaver stated that this effort will be coordinated over two different stages; the first stage being their part of the study where they analyzed the city, its growth patterns, areas that need improvement, the railroad system through the middle of town, and other notable comments.
Keller Associates conducted the study with plans of using non-traditional strategies due to the pandemic and feels they have created a system that will allow the community to get more involved in what happens in the city. They will be releasing a public website as well as a survey for the people of Blackfoot to review and mark so people can show their opinion individually on what they believe are the right steps for the city.
The map website will provide an interactive map of the Greater Blackfoot area of impact, including some areas that are not considered inside the city limits, but instead is butted up against the city which means they will be affected if something drastically changes in the city.
Cleaver noted that because the marked areas on the map show the surrounding areas of Blackfoot, it could also show areas of expected growth if people focused on changes to one specific area in the city. The system Keller Associates is using for the mapping program provides the user the opportunity to highlight sidewalks, roadways, bike routes and walking routes they feel need work or should be installed. Cleaver created an extension of the greenbelt that encased the entire city as an example of how the software worked. He also showed how to mark a road or sidewalk that needs attention before turning the time over to the council to discuss some of the areas they thought would be noted by the public.
Comments started immediately about Pendlebury and how in some sections it has a sidewalk and others have nothing as well as the level of deterioration of the roadway. Other streets such as Shilling Avenue and Fisher Street were mentioned as problem areas that could benefit from attention. The mentioning of these streets started a dialogue between the city and Keller Associates that would segue into the next topic — using flashing crosswalk signs and stop signs in problem areas.
Cleaver showed how to mark a hazardous crosswalk that may need some extra attention and explained that these different solutions are available to the city, some even through grant programs similar to the grant the city utilized to pay for the transportation study.
The City of Blackfoot received federal-aid funding through the Surface Transportation Program (STP) for the development of a transportation plan. The funding amount is $100,000 with 7.34% matching funds. The purpose of this plan is to evaluate existing and future transportation conditions in Blackfoot and the surrounding urbanized area to establish a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to help guide decisions regarding transportation funding, policy, projects, and investments. It is not limited to vehicular transportation, but also takes a look at bike/pedestrian facilities and transit. The transportation network within Blackfoot city limits, the surrounding City Impact Area, and surrounding urban cluster boundary is included in the study.
Look for information on how to participate in the Blackfoot Transportation Study in Sunday’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle. There will be links to a video on Facebook demonstrating how the software works and where to navigate to participate.