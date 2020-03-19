SHELLEY — Travis Oler of Shelley has entered the race for Idaho’s House of Representatives for District 31B on the Democratic ticket, running for the seat currently held by Julianne Young.
Oler is an Army veteran who grew up in Bingham County on a family farm and graduated from Shelley High School in 1989. He is currently a small business owner and family farm manager who splits his time between managing the family farm in Shelley and running an internet marketing business.
Oler says he is running on a platform of “common sense, opposing Julianne Young’s conspiracy nonsense.”
In a guest opinion distributed to local media, Oler said, “While in Boise, Rep. Young has consistently sought more top-down state control of Idaho local governments.
“Young recently voted for House Bill 409, which would freeze non-school local government spending for one year. Curiously, HB 409 would not freeze property tax increases, mind you, just local government spending.
So at the same time when the state of Idaho is adding $2 million to combat the novel coronavirus and the federal government authorized $8 billion to do the same, Young wanted to tie our local governments up in red tape and prevent them from being able to fully respond to this looming emergency.
“Our local Bingham County officials tried to persuade Young to oppose HB 409. Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll told Young, ‘I’m concerned in the services that we’ll be able to provide.’ Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair complained that a freeze is actually a cut because local governments won’t be able to keep pace with increased expenses. Bair told Young, ‘You’re tying our hands.’ Instead of listening to Blackfoot’s mayor and her county commissioners and working with them, Young talked down to them and continued her efforts to micromanage Bingham County local governments from her perch in Boise.
“Why is Young so obsessed with working against Bingham County local government leaders?
“Simply put, she believes that many of our local government leaders right here in Bingham County have been trained by a global conspiracy to take away Bingham County residents’ Constitutional rights.
“Young has been heavily involved with the wacky Freedom First Society, an offshoot of the radical John Birch Society. In fact, the Freedom First Society seems to believe almost everyone except the Freedom First Society itself is either a willing participant in or unwittingly duped by the global conspiracy, including ‘all viable presidential candidates’ of both the Democrat and Republican parties, Lou Dobbs, Glenn Beck, Fox News, etc.
“Representative Young, in a video made by the Freedom First Society, wildly claims that the National Association of Counties (NACo), is part of the global conspiracy and ‘trains all of my local elected officials before they ever set foot in the courthouse in their new official capacity.’ Excerpts from her video are posted on my website www.travisoler.com. You can listen to her statements yourself.
“Who exactly has prevented our Bingham County officials from carrying out their duties until they have been trained by NACo to follow the dictates of the global conspiracy? And which Bingham County officials have submitted to indoctrination by the global conspiracy? Young gives no explanation in her video, and I doubt Young will ever be able to answer these questions.
“Bingham County needs a state representative in District 31 who will work with our local officials, not work against them due to an illogical belief that our local officials are part of a global conspiracy. And Bingham County voters deserve a state representative who will listen to them, not talk down to them or lecture them on the global conspiracy.”
In a separate statement on the coronavirus outbreak, Oler said the United States is currently behind other countries like Italy, France, and Spain in the spread of the coronavirus, but government leaders have their heads stuck in the sand and are refusing to take the actions that Italy, France, and Spain wish in hindsight that they would have taken earlier themselves.
“The Surgeon General of the United States, Jerome Adams, said on March 16 that the United States could soon be overwhelmed by the coronavirus just like Italy. The Surgeon General said without equivocation, ‘When you look at the projections, there’s every chance that we could be Italy.’ But some school districts in Idaho still haven’t closed schools, and Gov. Little on March 17 was still issuing toothless ‘recommendations’ to not gather in groups of more than 10 and to not eat inside restaurants rather than making these and similar social distancing measures mandatory.
“Idaho has two choices: enforce mandatory social distancing measures now (which would hurt the economy) or enforce mandatory social distancing measures later, which could cause the needless deaths of hundreds of Idahoans (and which would still hurt the economy just as much or even more).
“Many of Idaho’s governmental leaders, starting with Gov. Little first and foremost, are choking when faced with making hard decisions to protect Idahoans from the coronavirus. Hopefully Gov. Little reverses course soon before the damage from delaying the inevitable multiplies exponentially.”