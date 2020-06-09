BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot Treasurer Holly Powell addressed the city council last week regarding the current state of the city’s finances and plans for future levying for more money as local and state governments wait to see the final toll of COVID-19.
Powell — who specifically noted that the city can levy for up to $98,000, which is the maximum of three percent — wanted to share with the council that regardless of the amount levied, the Street Department is capable of levying for all of it. She would go on to say that whatever the Street Department did not need would then go back into the general funds for the city, making it available for other projects.
However, Powell also shared that they may see as much as a $121,000 reduction based on the hold backs and lower amounts of funds received for court costs and franchising fees. She explained that it is her belief that the major shortfalls are coming from lack of action during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction would hit the general fund, therefore being spread across all of the departments as seen fit by the council.
Councilman Bart Brown reaffirmed that belief. “Some of these reductions have to be COVID-related; they are out of control,” he said.
Local governments may be receiving stimulus money depending on the votes taking place in the U.S. Congress. Assuming that they pass one of the iterations of stimulus, they may receive as much as what they could levy, however, other rumors have the amounts listed as low as $9,000 for the entire county.
The amounts will not be set until the Senate takes action on the HEROES Act, whether that be for or against. The Heroes Act would provide a second stimulus to the people at a total of $1,200 per adult and $1,200 per child, up $700 from the previous stimulus and a maximum of $4,800 per household, the total amount listed for $1 trillion to be allocated to local and state governments. In the same bill, there is a $200 billion earmark for hazard pay for essential workers.
Regardless of the outcome on the HEROES Act, the city will be working toward the $98,000 via the levy process.