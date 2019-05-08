BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot City Treasurer Holly Powell gave a longer presentation than normal as she gave her report to the city council toward the beginning of its monthly meeting Tuesday night in looking at impacts of recent state legislation.
The report concluded with some warnings for the city to keep in mind, including a stable revenue stream being in question, the ability to grow in question, and a possible economic downturn.
Powell said she, Mayor Marc Carroll, and city Clerk Suzanne McNeel attended a recent district workshop presented by the Association of Idaho Cities, and they were surprised at the message being communicated.
She said the AIC had indicated that the political environment at the legislative level was not friendly toward cities, evidenced by legislation that was introduced.
“This impacts us as we are in the budget season because there are some significant concerns for revenue for cities, specifically in regards to the General Fund,” Powell said.
For example, she said, HB 154 — which did not pass — which is on the Revenue Sharing formula, was introduced last year and again this year. The new bill was meant to create a new base for 2019 and bring back complicated averaging from last year for all new revenue.
Powell said cities like Ammon will benefit from a restructuring of this revenue stream because they have seen significant growth in the past few years, while the inverse is true for Blackfoot.
“We received $450,056 from Revenue Sharing in fiscal year 2018,” she said. “If this bill passes, we will see significant cuts in this revenue stream for the General Fund, anywhere from $50,000-$150,000.”
Powell said there was one bill passed in the 2019 legislative session that will impact revenue sharing, HB 259, facilitating collecting state sales and use tax on purchases from Internet marketplace facilitators.
“This is new revenue that is not being collected currently and is anticipated to be around $30 million annually,” she said. “The legislation provides that all the new revenue from the first five years of collections will be dedicated to the Tax Relief Fund and will not go through revenue sharing. After five years, the revenue will go through the revenue sharing formula. Because this is new revenue, there is not anticipated to be any negative fiscal impact to cities’ revenue sharing receipts.”
Annexation was also discussed, which Powell says is a way for cities to grow their tax base for people outside the city using city services.
Annexation is always touted as the solution for budget issues, Powell said, but there were three bills introduced on that in the recent session. Two failed and one passed, she noted.
“The two that failed were bills that would deny cities the ability to annex unless written consent was provided,” Powell said.
“HB 25 did pass and now prohibits land five acres or greater, actively devoted to agriculture, from being annexed without the express written permission of the owner even if the five acres is bound on all sides by city land. In addition, we have been cautioned by our investment advisors that a recession is coming and thank goodness we cannot print our own money, we are going to have to make some adjustments.”
Councilman Bart Brown said recent legislation seems to favor cities such as Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Rexburg.
Carroll still sees potential for growth in the city with a big move by the FBI into Pocatello, bringing in more people from around the country.
“It will be interesting to see what happens in the next legislative session,” Carroll said.