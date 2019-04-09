FORT HALL – A new agreement between the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Idaho State University that is designed to ensure that more of the tribes’ young members are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain college degrees was formally accepted Tuesday.
A Memorandum of Agreement signed by Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small and ISU President Kevin Satterlee launched the framework for a plan that has been in the works for some time, Small said.
He said more young tribal members should receive the help and encouragement they need to get them into college and it’s only fitting that they further their educations at a school that sits on land that once belonged to the tribes.
In fact, Small told Satterlee, the tribes still own two lots on the ISU campus from the time the land was ceded in 1888. He said one of the lots is located near Holt Arena, adding jokingly that it should provide the tribes a little leverage.
“This agreement is the start of a new relationship between the tribes and ISU,” he said, “and is something we’ve been looking forward to.”
Satterlee said he’s also looking forward to working with the tribes, and that the agreement is the culmination of a promise he made to himself a year ago that more of an effort would be made to reach out to the tribes to extend educational opportunities to tribal members by promoting better understanding between the tribal government and ISU.
“Our staff has worked very hard for a very long time on this” he said.
FHBC Vice Chairman Ladd Edmo mentioned several programs he would like to see developed for native students, including Native American Anthropology. Edmo said he’s looking forward to development of educational opportunities that the MOA offers, as well as the promise of the campus-wide diversity initiative that will result in increased cultural awareness at ISU.
Small named four department heads who already have college degrees to represent the tribes on the advisory board called for in the MOA. They are Shoshanna Covington, a former ISU student and member of the Tribal Gaming executive staff; Chad Colter, head of Fish and Wildlife; Denell Broncho, head of the Tribal Employment Rights Office; and Sunny Stone, head of Health and Human Services.
The board will include four members from ISU, and two tribal member students at ISU.
One of the people attending the MOA signing was Lethaniel Loley, Native Student Services Coordinator at ISU, who applauded the agreement, saying ISU and the tribes will be working together to develop educational programs suited to native culture and this should attract more native students.
Loley said there are 76 Shoshone-Bannock tribal members enrolled at the school of 13,500 students, but there could be a lot more, and he expects that improving student services, as called for in the MOA, will go a long way to making the school more attractive to native students.
Randy’L Teton, public affairs manager for the tribes, said the new MOA replaces one signed in 2009, which did not reach the goals it set forth. Teton said the fact that ISU began offering, with the approval of the Idaho Legislature, reduced tuition rates for Native American students in the fall of 2018 should also help.
She said reduced tuition is offered for technical school as well as undergraduate and graduate school.