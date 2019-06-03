CAMAS PRAIRIE – Each year about this time for many years, some members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have been making the journey to central Idaho near the town of Fairfield to gather bulbs of the Camas Lily, once a major staple in the food supply of the state’s original people who subsisted by hunting and gathering.
About 15 years ago the tribes decided to make the journey an annual event under the organization of the Language and Cultural Preservation Department, and began transporting by van those of the tribal elders who wanted to take part.
I joined the annual pilgrimage this year with my friends Ernestine Werelus and her nephew Juan Broncho, and on the road they apprised me of the important role the Camas plant played in the annual food supply of the natives who inhabited the area before the coming of the Europeans.
When the Ft. Bridger Treaty that established the reservation at Fort Hall for the tribes was ratified, the intent was for it to include parts of the Camas Prairie, but the person who wrote the treaty by hand mistakenly referred to it as “Kansas Prairie,” so it never became part of the reservation.
But the tribes continued to gather the camas there by exercising the rights the treaty gave them to hunt and gather foodstuff on their aboriginal lands.
Although published history may say differently, they said, some of the conflict over the land resulted because the homesteaders turned their pigs loose on Camas Prairie and they uprooted much of the Camas plants that were a major food supply for the Natives. Other sources add that they also fenced the area, and when the natives came to gather their food, they cut the fences, causing the homesteaders to summon soldiers to punish them.
We arrived in Fairield in time to have coffee at the local senior citizens center, which was providing breakfast for visitors and locals because it was also the town’s annual Camas Lily Days celebration. There we met Louise Dixey, current director of the Language and Cultural program, and her husband, Clyde, who gave directions to the Camas fields in Centennial Marsh, located some eight miles down a dirt road from Highway 20.
What a beautiful sight it was — acres of blue blossoms in a marsh covered with reeds and grasses and populated by song birds and water birds of all shapes, sizes and colors. Several people were already there, standing knee-deep in water and holding handfuls of Camas plants they’d already pulled. Not quite ready to go wading, we passed them by on the narrow road that crossed the marsh and ended on a section of dry land where signs erected by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which manages the Centennial Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, provided information about the flora and fauna.
A man there gave us directions and advised us to take the road that circled the marsh, saying the view from the west side was even more spectacular, and so it was. We set out and along the way found some lilies not surrounded by water. Ernestine and Juan got out their shovels and started to dig, while I got out my camera. Within three minutes, I was back inside the pickup, understanding why Juan had brought along three cans of insect repellent.
The mosquitoes were so abundant and hungry, I feared that if I stood still for even three minutes enough of them would have alighted on me they’d be able to pick me up and whisk me away to the middle of the marsh where they would dine at leisure.
Doused in half a can of repellent, I sprayed the air around Ernestine, while Juan seemed to be immune from their attention. At any rate, they managed to dig a respectable amount of Camas bulbs and we headed back to Fairfield for lunch.
Along with the Dixeys, we met the Bobette and Russell Haskett family, who have been making the pilgrimage for the past five years.
Bobette works in the cultural and language department. She said the family began making the trip because she felt it was important in several ways. One is to teach the children and grandchildren about tribal culture, and another is that it’s an important part of their treaty and they fear that if they don’t take advantage of the right it gives them to hunt and harvest food on their aboriginal lands, those right might be lost
But she also said, “I think it’s important that we know how to survive in the old way. You never know what’s going to happen, and I want my family to be able to live off the land if it becomes necessary.”
Bobette said she uses the lily bulb as her forbears did in the past.
“You have to boil it a long time,” she said, “then let it dry and grind it into a powder and freeze it for later use. I add it to soups and gravies, or you can eat it plain. If you cook it long enough it caramelizes. To me it has the flavor and consistency of sweet potato, but my son says it tastes like molasses.”
She said the plant was exceptionally plentiful this year.
“It’s awesome because there’s been so much rain. Sometimes we come and it’s so dry there are only a few plans and it’s hard to dig them.”
Louise said the cultural department correlates the tribes’ annual pilgrimage with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s Camas Lily Days so that the town’s residents and others will know why the people from Fort Hall are there. “It’s worked out really well for both of us,” she said.
They had a barbecue at the city park that evening and the chamber sponsored a breakfast the next morning at the senior center. That was followed with an exhibition by tribal dancers and feasting the next day, but Bobette and her family stayed at the marsh and continued their harvest.