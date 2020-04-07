BLACKFOOT — The Fort Hall Business Council voted in new officers Tuesday.
The council elected Tino Batt as the chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council, Kevin Callahan remains as vice-chairman, Lee Juan Tyler is secretary, Donna Thompson is treasurer, Nathan Small is sergeant of arms, and council members are Darrell Dixey and Ladd Edmo.
The council asks the community to continue to work together and support one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman Batt stated, “We ask our community members to abide by the stay-at-home order and to practice social distancing. We advise everyone to assume everyone has the COVID-19 virus and please take the necessary effort to protect yourself and your family.”
COUNTY CANDIDATES FOR MAY 19 PRIMARY
County candidates for the May 19 primary election are set to be on the ballot.
In the race for state representative from District 31A vacated by Neil Anderson, there are two people running for the seat on the Republican side with David M. Cannon running against Chad H. Cole.
In the race for state representative from District 31B, Travis Oler is running unopposed on the Democratic side, while Donavan Harrington will be facing incumbent Julianne Young on the Republican side.
Incumbent Mark R. Bair is facing a challenge from Kevin Bary Christensen for the District 1 county commission seat with chairman Whitney Manwaring unopposed for the District 2 seat.
Incumbent Sheriff Craig T. Rowland is running unopposed for re-election as a Republican, and incumbent N. Paul Rogers is unopposed as he seeks re-election as county prosecutor.