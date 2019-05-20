FORT HALL — Three new directors have been named for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, according to a press release from Randy’L Teton, public affairs manager for the tribes.
BILL TRAHANT
Tribal member William “Bill” Trahant has been hired as the Director of Public Safety. The responsibilities of the Public Safety include providing for management direction and accountability, assuring efficiency of operations, effective administration and quality service delivery. He will coordinate and implement emergency management programs, projects, activities, and response plans for natural and man-made catastrophic incidents that could threaten the safety and welfare of the residents of the Fort Hall reservation jurisdiction’s mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.
Trahant is a lifelong resident of the Fort Hall reservation from the Fort Hall District. He has worked for the Tribes for the past seven years in Gaming/Hotel Human Resources as the employee relations specialist. Trahant has worked for the Tribes in several different capacities, as a patrolman for the police department, chief judge for Tribal Courts, and captain of police.
He has worked for the Department of Energy as a security police offices, for the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a police officer, and a special agent (criminal investigator) in internal affairs.
In his new role, Trahant is responsible for effective oversight of the planning, development, implementation and evaluation of the Tribal Public Safety Department, ensuring compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Administration requirements. He also serves as a liaison and is responsible for maintaining and expanding cooperative efforts with appropriate tribal, state, county, and federal resource agencies, for the improved efficiency and response efforts on and off the reservation. This includes providing adequate technical representation and participation within national, state, and regional professional organizations in support of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
He will perform technical representation in regional programs; state-sponsored programs, and local emergency planning committee activities.
DENELL BRONCHO
Tribal member Denell Broncho has been hired as the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) director. This will be the second appointment of Broncho as the TERO director. Her prior service ran from 2001-2010.
The responsibilities of a TERO director include promoting worker and workplace safety, developing prevention programs to eradicate discrimination in the workplace, and enforcing Indian preference in employment, and contracting and subcontracting on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Broncho hails from the Gibson District of the reservation and has worked for the Tribes since 1995, beginning in the Education, Employment and Training (EET) Program. Broncho’s education includes Human Resource Training and Development at Idaho State University. She is a certified mediator through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and a state-commissioned notary public. Her previous work includes being a tribal career development specialist, a property and procurement manager and land buy-back director, all of which prepared her for the TERO director position.
In her role, Broncho — along with the support of the TERO Commission — is responsible for administration of the TERO operations. This includes supporting apprenticeship trades, fostering worker safety training programs, ensuring bidding opportunities for Indian-owned businesses and facilitating efficiency of operations. She oversees a complexity of compliance activities as they relate to agricultural, residential, commercial building, and heavy/highway construction.
SPENCE WARD
Spence Ward of Blackfoot has been hired as the tribal water engineer. He has worked for the Tribes for the past 13 years as the tribal water resources deputy engineer from 2006-2018, and was appointed to serve as the interim water engineer in February 2018.
Ward obtained his Bachelors of Science in civil engineering from Idaho State University in 2006, and received his professional civil engineer license for the state of Idaho in 2011.
In his position as the deputy water engineer, he has been instrumental in setting up a monitoring network for both surface and ground water sites on the Fort Hall Reservation. He also assisted with a project to inventory all groundwater wells on the reservation. Ward has also had the opportunity to manage projects for the improvement of the Fort Hall townsite and agency wastewater system, as well as managing the installation of individual sanitation systems for reservation residents.
He was appointed to the position of tribal water engineer on April 29.
His overall goal is to continue to provide good customer service and not lose sight of the individual, while working on projects and tasks that will help protect and preserve water resources for the present and future.