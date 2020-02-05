BOISE — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hosted a Legislative Reception at Boise State University’s Alumni and Friends Center last week to network and share the Tribes’ legislative priorities with state legislators, state officials, and Gov. Brad Little.
Over 60 people attended, including a special visit from Little and his staff and Major General Michael J. Garshak, who is the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard. Chairman Ladd Edmo and council member Lee Juan Tyler welcomed everyone and introduced special guests Rudy Soto, a Democrat who is running for the 1st Congressional District seat, and Dr. LaNada War Jack.
Tribal staff in attendance provided information and updates on the Tribes Census 2020, Tribal Economic Development, Tribal Education, Tribal Tax and Tribal Department of Energy. Each guest was given a handmade beaded item as a token of thanks for their support.
Other information presented was the need for the development of a state task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) in Idaho, support for Idaho’s efforts to legalize hemp, and support for a proposed Tribal Cultural Center in Boise.
The next morning, Edmo and Tyler and staff attended an official meeting with Little at the Statehouse. The tribes and the Governor are working together to develop an executive order process for PL 280 retrocession. The Governor’s Intergovernmental Director, Bobbi-Jo Muelman, was tasked to continue to work with the tribes and other stakeholders to gain support for this executive order process.
Other issues addressed during the meeting was in accordance with the governor’s education priorities, whereas the tribes requested the governor to focus and work cooperatively on Indian education issues. The tribes also requested the need to increase tribal representation on state boards and commissions, and the governor encouraged all qualified tribal members to apply for any open positions by checking on the state of Idaho website.
In addition, the tribes presented information on the Boise Valley Indians Planning Committee proposal for a new cultural center to be located in Boise. The council presented it to the Governor for support and it was well received. In conclusion, the council and the governor agreed that is was important to have a better working relationship between the tribes and the State of Idaho, because it would benefit both parties.