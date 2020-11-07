What Fred Woodland (the 96-year-old World War II vet from Blackfoot featured on the front page of the Oct. 25 Bingham News Chronicle) described as his “last big hurrah” began Sunday, Oct. 25, with an American Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Charlotte and on to Savannah, Ga., arriving at 9:30 p.m. EDT.
After a restful night’s sleep at the Hyatt Place hotel, Fred and his entourage arrived at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Heather Theis, who is the museum’s director of education, when contacted earlier by phone, had promised to treat Fred “like royalty” and she and her associates lived up to that promise!
The museum occupies one very large and impressive building, a single room of which holds an entire fully restored B-17 bomber aka the “Flying Fortress.” In its day it was one of the largest airplanes in the world and held a crew of nine airmen. As one of the nine, Fred operated the ball turret or “belly” gun in a plexiglass housing protruding from the underside or “belly” of the plane where he used two parallel 50 caliber machine guns to ward off enemy planes. Access to his position was by a small crawl space and hatch in the floor of the main fuselage.
Ours was the first group to tour the facility since it closed in March due to COVID-19. Fred’s support team included his daughter Suzanne and her husband Laine Anderson, their daughters Heather Dalton, Amanda Daniels, Brianna Peterson and Sarah Finkenthal, sons-in-law Dustin Dalton and Steve Peterson and Fred’s great-granddaughter Ava Dalton with the whole group attended by Michael and Neil Anderson.
Guided by two retired Air Force officers and the museum’s executive director, the group spent 5 ½ hours consumed by stories, pictures and exhibits including bronze busts of six prominent war heroes with strong ties to the Eighth Air Force. Those heralded are Medal of Honor winner General Jimmy Doolittle, Brigadier General Jimmy Stewart (yes he is the movie actor) who, as a pilot, flew 20 combat missions, General Carl Staatz, Major General Fredrick Anderson, Lieutenant Ellie G “Buck” Shuler Jr., and General Ira C Eaker.
The museum has room after room most themed to a particular subject such as POWs, German articles or women’s war contributions, etc. In our 5 ½ hours we did not see all the exhibits inside the museum building. We didn’t even try to see any of those on the grounds outside the building, so given time and space constraints, I will only write more about four of the exhibits we toured. The first is the B-17 bomber itself, so large and shiny with over 400,000 rivets holding its aluminum sheeted skin together. Easily the highlight of the trip!
To see the excitement on the faces of Fred’s family as the cameras flashed and the look of apprehension on the face of the curators as a 96-year-old man climbed aboard and manned one of the two 50 caliber “waist” guns after a 75-year absence was pure pleasure.
The second most thrilling sight was seeing the large red Nazi flag with a big black swastika on a white cloth background sewn to it. Taken from the flagpole at a nearby town when the camp was liberated by General Patton’s Third Army, it was signed by Fred and nearly 200 other POWs. It is the featured item in its own room, carefully protected under the glass top of a 10’x10’ table. The words “FRED R WOODLAND BLACKFOOT IDAHO” written in bold black letters are easily legible. The flag was given to the museum by the family of a former POW 13 years ago. To date, Fred is the only known signator of the flag to visit the museum. Given the advancing years, it appears likely he will be the only one who does.
Third is the Hitler room. This area follows his rise to power in a perceivably democratic manner. It touches on the promises Hitler made yet seldom delivered, the economic hardness of the times and the people’s search for relief, the emotional loyalty and almost religious fervor he created versus logic pragmatism and common sense as well as the paramilitary/hate groups he fostered and inspired. One of these was the ”Hitler Youth’ organization and in the museum is a large picture of Hitler with four children standing near a large Nazi flag and their oath which reads “In the presence of this blood banner which represents our Fuhrer, I swear to devote all my energies and my strength to the savior of our country, Adolph Hitler. I am willing to give up my life for him, so help me God.”
With the benefit of hindsight we see the necessity of pledging allegiance to a country and its principles but never an individual. The German people paid a horrendous price for voting for a man who put his agenda over his country’s and hate over love for his fellow man.
The other countries of the world paid a terrible price as well with an estimated 80 million people losing their lives during WW II.
General Dwight D Eisenhower’s words regarding American lives are inscribed nearby. He said, “The Americans whose names here appear, were part of the price that free men for the second time in this century, have been forced to pay to defend human liberty and rights. All who shall here after live in freedom will be here reminded that to these men and their comrades we owe a debt to be paid with grateful remembrance of their sacrifice and the high resolve that the cause for which they died shall live eternally.”
Fourth on my list is the room featuring the members of the Eighth Air Force who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 17 of them. Many received it posthumously. Pictures of the men hung in a neat row on one wall with each picture accompanied by a brief description of the heroic action taken by the recipient. One in particular that stays in my mind is that of a B-17 that had been heavily damaged by enemy fire. The copilot had been killed and the pilot badly wounded to the point that he had lost consciousness.
The navigator and bombardier took control of the plane and with their limited knowledge were able to fly it back to their base but had no ability to land the plane. The base commander through radio contact with the plane ordered the crew to abandon the aircraft which they all did except for the navigator and bombardier who, per their request, received permission to try and land the plane with the hopes of saving the still unconscious pilot’s life. The first two attempts were unsuccessful but each time they were able to pull up and try again. On the third attempt they crashed in a field and all three men were killed.
The stated purpose of the museum is “To preserve for all Americans the stories of courage, character and patriotism displayed by the men and women of the Eighth Air Force from World War II to the present.”
It seems there is no end to the courage, bravery, and patriotism that this privately funded museum so effectively preserves. I can only hope you get the chance to see and realize the sacrifices that have been given to get us to where we are today. To be able to see that with a man who was there and lived it is a signature experience for everyone in our group. I don’t think Jonathan Dyer ever hit the nail more squarely on the head than when he said, “Ordinary people can do extraordinary things that can change the course of history.”
We can learn a lot here both about ourselves and our history and our place in history since it is our turn to carry the torch now. We could have left Fred alone in his quiet apartment and let the story die with him but to our community’s credit we didn’t. Many times as our group walked in the airport or streets of Savannah, people — upon seeing Fred in his cap with the words “World War II Veteran” — would stop and politely say to him “Thank you for your service!” As a community, through our words and our actions, we have said that as well and in this case to one of our own. It is clearly one of our finer moments!