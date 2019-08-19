NICHOLIA – This is a day trip straight into Idaho’s storied history as part of the Old West. Of all the day trips I’ve taken out of Bingham County, the Birch Creek area has remained on my list of favorites for nearly 20 years. I personally believe the Lemhi Valley is the most scenic valley for mountains in all of Idaho.
The drive to the historic kilns is about two hours from downtown Blackfoot and an hour and a half from Rexburg and Idaho Falls. Adjust your own personal driving time accordingly.
Even in the summer heat, this is an excellent picnic lunch day trip because it’s into the mountains.
Caribou Targhee National Forest is the current-day host of the Charcoal Kilns. These are about 13 miles north of Blue Dome and Lone Pine on Idaho Highway 28 heading north toward Salmon. The kilns once fueled the lead smelters of the Viola Mine on the other side of the valley.
I don’t think you can lose by visiting the Birch Creek area. The sightseeing is both interesting and historic. The camping is excellent at multiple sites provided by the Forest Service and BLM. And the fishing in Birch Creek is good for rainbows and brookies.
MINING HISTORY
Back in the heady heyday of underground mining, the Lemhi Valley was a hot spot of activity. North of Blue Dome, on the east side of the valley, a high cliff face showed the tell-tale bleached discoloration that indicated high-grade minerals. Lead was discovered there in 1881 and the Viola Mine was born.
The deposit was rich in lead, zinc, and copper, with a hefty secondary load of silver. A mining boom town sprouted overnight in 1882 at a place named Nicholia, named after the mine manager Ralph Nichols.
From 1882 to 1885, ore from the mines was shipped by rail to smelters elsewhere. In 1883, English investors from Leadville, Colo., bought the Viola Mine. They installed a smelter with two blast furnaces in 1885.
For a few years, the Viola and its smelter was one of the most productive mines in the United States. It produced over $2,500,000 in lead and silver ore in just seven years.
The two furnaces ran continuously, melting down about 40 tons of ore daily. To put that into everyday terms, one ton of ore is approximately the size of a modern washing machine. The volume is that small because rocks containing ore are actually quite dense.
So imagine the smelting facility melting down 40 washing machines worth of ore and you’ll have a good idea of the amount of rock that was getting pulled out of the ground on a daily basis.
Before the mine played out in 1888, 16 charcoal kilns were built near Meadow Canyon, across the valley, to supply fuel to the Nicholia smelters.
A Butte, Mont., businessman named Warren C. King built and operated the kilns. He made the kilns using a clay deposit found on the other side of the valley along Jump Creek. The red color is due to the presence of the mineral hematite (Fe2O3) in the clay.
A town called Woodland grew up at the toe of the 10,00 foot Rainbow Mountain, immediately south of the kilns. Today, no sign of this settlement remains.
The hive-shaped kilns were a transitional technology between charcoal made in pits and the modern wood distillation plants. They produced enough fuel to keep the smelter plant running until the high-grade ore ran out in 1888.
The actual production in terms of tonnage is unknown for the Viola Mine, but estimates in money amounts are around $2.5 million, in 1888 dollars. That’s equivalent to $65.5 million in modern money.
THE KILNS TODAY
In 1987, volunteers saved the four remaining hive-shaped kilns from collapsing. Then in 2000, the Forest Service took on a major project to stabilize and restore the kilns and build displays and amenities at the site.
Today there are two picnic tables, a vault restroom and a spigot delivering a rare commodity in this day and age: potable spring water. There is also parking for a handful of vehicles and a turn-around.
A short hiking trail with informative signs winds past the four surviving kilns. The grades on the trail are very gradual except for one short segment at its very eastern end.
Except for that one spot, the walking is easy. The trail is not wheelchair compatible.
The site stays very clement even during the summer since it is at the toe of the Lemhi Range and just above 7,300 feet elevation. The Continental Divide is just a few miles up Highway 28 from the kiln site.
The sound of the water running in the creek next to the picnic site makes for a very peaceful and pleasant lunch spot.
The public displays on the site history are both unique and interesting, including a touching tribute to an otherwise unsung civil servant who worked for the Forest Service to save the kilns.
If you and your family have no idea of what it takes to make charcoal, you need to visit the kiln site. Your perspectve on charcoal cooking on your home grill will never be the same.
NICHOLIA AND VIOLA
Nicholia Ranch is all that remains of the once booming town of Nicholia. It lies across the valley to the east, at the foot of the Beaverhead Range. Behind the ranch, in the mountains, are the two canyons that hosted all the mining and smelting activity for the Viola Mine more than a century ago.
There’s not really any good tailings left around the mine for those looking for some good mineral specimens but the hiking up either canyon behind the ranch is fun.
Just short of a half mile from the cattle gate at the ranch, Forest Service Road 272 turns right off of where the road going straight up crosses over the stream. The spot is easy to identify since it’s usually quite muddy most of the year. Going up road 272 is a steep hike up to the cliff where the mine was located. The hike is a knee-buster but if you’re up for it the view from the top of the cliff is worth it.
The mine workings are completely caved but watch your step due to unmarked mine shafts that might be hidden in the tall grass this time of year.
Going straight up-road through the muddy spot takes you up Smelter Gulch. If you’re hiking with a stream to your right, you’re on the right path. It’s fairly level walking going gradually uphill. The birding is excellent along the unnamed stream. The morning mists in the spring and fall would be an excellent subject for those into Plein Air painting.
If you do explore in back of the ranch, please remember to close all cattle gates behind you if they are closed when you drive up to them. The road up to the mine is rough and not recommended for vehicles with low clearance. The road up Smelter Gulch can be a bit of a bog during runoff season during the spring and 2-wheel drive vehicles can get easily stuck.
GILMORE
If you make a day or a weekend of exploring the lower Lemhi Valley, take a trip a few miles north of the kilns to the semi-ghost town of Gilmore. Today, a land speculation company will be happy to sell you a small lot there for $5,000. There are no utilities.
Gilmore was once the site of silver mines as productive as those of the more-famous Coeur d’Alene. The legacy of the mining there is a barely-surviving townsite and soil with heavy metals contamination. Uphill from Gilmore, however, is a wonderful little campground run by the Forest Service.
BIRCH CREEK
Most of Birch Creek is an official Idaho family fishing water from north of Lone Pine to the diversion canal on the south. It’s easy to figure out where the fishing is because there are copious signs, good parking, well-maintained public outhouses, and public camping sites. The creek is never more than a 100-yard walk from any of the public parking areas.
The camping provided by the BLM is abundant and it’s easy to find a private spot even on crowded weekends. So if you want to spend more time exploring the lower Lemhi Valley, there’s a campsite with your name on it waiting for you.
Don’t forget your favorite bug repellent. You will regret it otherwise.
Birch Creek is good fishing, especially with a fly rod, but running a spinning lure is often a good bet with a casting rod. Rainbows and brookies are abundant and even novice anglers have a good change of catching a fish. The limit on brookies is a whopping 25.
Birch Creek is a shallow mountain stream so leave the drift boat at home and bring the waders. It’s a rocky to sandy bottom and I’ve fished it in old jeans and sneakers.
DESERT HYDROPOWER
Five miles north of the Idaho National Lab signs on Highway 28, keep your eyes open for where Birch Creek goes under the road in a diversion canal. All of the water in lower Birch Creek is sent through that canal to a small aquaduct.
The aqueduct comes out on the other side of the toe of the Beaverhead Range. It feeds a modest hydropower plant about 10 miles to the east. Once the water is used to make electricity, it is repurposed for crop irrigation, after which it sinks down into the Snake River Plain Aquifer.
Where would the water have gone if the hydropower plant didn’t use it? Into the natural sinks on the northwest edge of the Idaho National Lab, where they once sunk down into the aquifer.
DIRECTIONS
To get to the kilns from Blackfoot, Firth, or Shelley, take your best route to Idaho Highway 33 heading west toward Mud Lake from I-15, then right to take Highway 28 north at Mud Lake. The kilns are 36.8 miles from the intersection of Highways 28 and 33. The turn-off to the kilns is 27.5 miles past the sign for leaving the grounds of the Idaho Nation Laboratory. It’s five mile to the kilns on Forest Service Road 188.
An alternative route for those in the Blackfoot, Aberdeen, Springfield, or Moreland areas is to take your best route to the Highway 20/26 interchange (“the INL Puzzle”). Turn left (west) onto US 20 toward Arco. Turn right onto Highway 33 going east to Howe. Turn right once you reach Howe to stay on Highway 33 East. Then turn left onto Highway 22 and then left again onto Highway 28 North toward Salmon. The turn-off to the kilns is 27.5 miles past the sign for leaving the grounds of the Idaho National Laboratory. It’s five miles to the kilns on Forest Service Road 188.
It’s hard to miss to turn off of Highway 28 onto the Forest Service Road 188, which is the gravel road that heads to the kiln site. That’s because of a trio of State of Idaho roadside signs across the road from the turn-off. Those three signs include one for the kilns. When you stop to read the signs, note the ranch you can see on the east side of the valley across from you. That’s the Nicholia Ranch, which is all that’s left of the town of Nicholia below the Viola Mine.