WAPI — Anyone who has ever driven across the volcanic landscape of the East Snake River Plain knows how bad the roads are. Just driving the 70-mile-long Arco-Minidoka Road takes all day. There’s a lot of nothing out there on the basalt, and few brave the trip so there’s no one to share it with.
UNIQUE VOLCANISM
Volcanologists will tell you that the East Snake River Plain is the largest active volcanic field in North America. Some of the youngest flows on the lava plains erupted out of the Great Rift of Idaho, a 50-mile long nexus of volcanic vents and fissures. Basalt lava erupted from the Great Rift as recently as 2,000 years ago at Craters of the Moon National Monument, Kings Bowl and Wapi. Geologic time measures events by the millions of years so 2,000 years ago is like yesterday for a geologist.
The Great Rift of Idaho is a unique feature. Rifts this large or larger are usually located under the ocean along the borders of where tectonic plates are spreading apart. Active volcanic rifts located inside a continent are rare, like the East African Rift and the Rio Grande Rift in New Mexico. Compared to most other continental rifts, the Great Rift of Idaho is very young and has been more volcanically active in comparison.
LONELIEST PICNIC TABLE
Ten miles west of Aberdeen, the road out to the southern end of the Great Rift at Pillar Butte is difficult driving. If you want to hike out to Pillar Butte, it takes more than an hour from Aberdeen to reach the closest approach to it at a place called Wapi Park. It’s a mile from Wapi Park to Pillar Butte across the youngest basalt in Idaho.
Pillar Butte is a steep volcanic spatter cone you can spot on the interstate from Fort Hall to Raft River. Its location marks the vent from which the Wapi lava flow erupted. It’s a favorite for geology field trips despite the long and bumpy drive.
There’s a bumpy dirt road to the closest approach for Pillar Butte at Wapi Park. It winds its way between two arms of the Wapi flow through an older line of volcanic cones until a wall of young basalt makes further travel impossible.
The road ends in the bowl of an extinct volcanic vent. If you turn around without driving into that bowl then you will miss a rather remarkable and unusual feature: a lonely picnic table in the middle of nowhere. There’s not even a picnic table at the more popular and accessible Kings Bowl but there is one at seldom-visited Wapi Park.
It really is the loneliest picnic table in the country. If 20 people per year visit it, that would be a deluge of humanity. The current picnic table is brand new. The Bureau of Land Management delivered it in 2018 to replace the older wood table that finally fell apart. The old table survived for two decades or more.
Wapi Park is a quiet spot. Clumps of desert wildflowers bloom between the rabbitgrass and sagebrush from April until September. A few hearty aspens cling to life where the old volcanic vents end and the new basalt begins. You can tell the sign identifying Wapi Park is new: the paint is an unfaded dark brown and there are no bullet holes.
There’s no trash can at Wapi Park can if you want to eat lunch out there, please pack your garbage out with you when you leave.
Other than lunch, hike the mile out to Pillar Butte. Walk the lava moat around the spatter cone and explore the lava tubes. There’s even some a’a lava (broken up and blocky) at the vent which is rare for the Snake River Plain since most of the basalt is pahoehoe (smooth with a ropey or shelly texture). The vent area is every bit as good at the vent area for Hells Half Acre but without that flow’s five-mile trek to reach it.
OTHER FEATURES TO VISIT
On your drive to or from Wapi Park, you can also stop to explore Lariat Cave, which is one of the lava tubes still open to the public within the boundary of the Craters of the Moon National Monument. Don’t forget to bring flashlights and wear sturdy shoes. The inside of the lava tube is blissfully cool on a hot summer day.
You can also swing up the Crystal Ice Cave Road to Kings Bowl. The area around Kings Bowl was once a tourist attraction called Crystal Ice Cave. There’s year-round ice and snow inside the fissures of the Great Rift at depth. The basalt at Kings Bowl erupted about the same time as the Wapi Flow, around 2,000 years ago.
Kings Bowl is an explosion crater, where rising basalt under pressure burst out of the Great Rift into the air, ripping out a deep hole in the ground which is 100 feet wide by 400 feet long. The explosion of basalt threw semi-molten volcanic bombs to either side of the crater. Some of these bombs are more than a yard in diameter.
Most of the surviving volcanic bombs are on the west side of the bowl. There are only a few bombs left on the east side of the fissure vent. Most of those are now at the bottom of the bowl. Apparently, it was once great fun many decades ago for teenagers in their pick-ups to drive out to the bowl and push the volcanic bombs into the crater.
The fissure system under Kings Bowl is more than 600 feet deep. The cave under Kings Bowl is technically difficult for experienced cavers and is dangerous to enter without proper equipment. Please don’t go exploring inside the fissures.
Entry into the lava tubes and fissures at the Craters of the Moon National Monument, which includes King Bowl and the Wapi flow, are regulated by BLM and the National Park Service. Entry into Kings Bowl requires the right equipment and the permission of the National Park Service. Caves that are open to the public have signs marking them as such, like the sign at the entrance to Lariat Cave.
DIRECTIONS
To visit the loneliest picnic table in America, take your preferred route to Highway 39 five miles south of Aberdeen. From Aberdeen, turn right (west) onto North Pleasant Valley Road, which is the closest road with continuous pavement that goes all the way out to Winters Road without breaks or detours around or through farm fields. Turn right (north) on to Winters Road. There are two steep blind spots on Winters Road, where the road crosses the two sides of an extinct volcanic vent.
Road maps of the area make it appear that Winters Road continues north past the spot where you need to turn left onto the lava plains, but it’s an illusion. Your left turn onto Crystal Ice Cave Road is well-traveled while Winters Road north of that turn degrades immediately into a dirt track suitable for a 4x4. So take that left turn onto Crystal Ice Cave Road. Don’t expect a road sign at the turn because there isn’t one.
The first mile of Crystal Ice Cave Road is a good gravel surface. Then you will reach a wire fence which has a two-post brown sign board to the right of where the road crosses the fence.
After you pass the sign post, the road gets bad and bumpy. A vehicle with good clearance is advisable. When the road surface is wet, it can be impassable, and even 4x4s will get stuck at the beginning of spring when all the snow is melting.
Two miles past the first BLM sign, there will be a brown sign on the left that marks a left turn to Wapi Park and Lariat Cave. Turn left at this sign. When I drove this road two weeks ago, the sign was turned around and the writing could only be read when facing east.
Lariat Cave is a mile and a half from the left turn at the second sign. There is a large square water tank for cattle in front of the cave entrance. If you’ve driven through the barbed wire fence just past the water tank, you’ve just missed the cave.
Wapi Park is two and a half miles past Lariat cave. If you do head out to explore Wapi Park and Lariat Cave, pack plenty of food and water and a spare tire. A good paper map of local desert roads, like a DeLorne Idaho Atlas or the BLM/NPS official map to Craters of the Moon National Monument is another thing you should bring with you.
Don’t count on an electronic map on your smart phone. There is no cell coverage in most of the national monument. So tell someone where you are going before you leave and what time you plan to return. If someone knows that you’re out there, they can send help if you don’t return home. No one patrols the southern parts of the national monument on a regular basis so if you break down, you’re on your own unless you remembered to inform someone before you leave.