BLACKFOOT — The “regional” band Triple J with one member from Blackfoot and remaining members from Pocatello and Idaho Falls might have been shorthanded at times Wednesday night, but they pulled together a show for another big crowd at Music In The Park at Courthouse Square.
Guitarist Judd Erickson from Blackfoot was the main man in the spotlight at the beginning as the band was missing both a singer and bass player, but he entertained the crowd with songs like Garth Brooks’ “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
The playing became fuller when vocalist Alexis Amrein arrived, and for a while Music In The Park director Scott Monroe came out of the audience and filled in on bass to make it even more complete as the band waited for regular bassist Jeff Allen.
The band played mostly country tunes, from fairly modern to classics like Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” There was a touch of Bob Dylan thrown in with “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” with Erickson wandering through the crowd during each of his two guitar solos.
Other highlights from the set list included the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ In The Dark,” Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now,” “Shallow” from the latest remake of “A Star Is Born,” and “Tulsa Time.”
Next up on the Music In The Park” schedule July 17 is the Pocatello Gateway Chorus.