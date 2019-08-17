PINGREE – A farm truck used for hauling various crops was a total loss following a fire just off Highway 39 on 400 |S (Sheeptrail Road) near Pingree.
The fire started when the truck sustained a flat tire, that then caught on fire and the fire quickly spread to the cab and engulfed the bottom half of the truck in flames.
Two tankers from the Blackfoot Fire Department responded to the fire and quickly extinguished the flames, but the fire did spread to the fields on either side of Sheeptrail Road and burned a minimal amount of stubble on one side and a small patch of a sugar beat field on the south side of the road.
Officers on the scene blocked off traffic on Sheeptrail Road in both directions, but the fire did pose any threat or danger to any buildings, livestock or people in the area.
The entire incident lasted about an hour and was cleaned up and the truck removed before 5:30 pm.
The driver was not injured, but the truck was assumed to be a total loss.