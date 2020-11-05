BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot school board held an emergency meeting Wednesday night sparked by the change in risk levels by the Southeastern Idaho Public Health board’s ruling to move Bingham County into the High-Risk category after mitigating standards in the moderate-risk level were not slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Based on their return to school plans, the school board has seven days to respond to any change in risk level established by the Board of Health. Their response is not required to follow in line with the SIPH adjustments because they had their plans for risk mitigation approved by SIPH Director Maggie Mann before the school year started.
On Oct. 29, the Board of Health made the motion to move Bingham County into the High-risk category following a tie at 4-4, requiring the chairperson to break the tie, who voted in favor of moving to high.
Leading into the meeting, Ashley Bradshaw, a mother with children in the Blackfoot district, asked to speak during the open forum to the trustees regarding her family’s experience during a required quarantine due to exposure. Bradshaw did not sugar coat what she had to say; she stated that it caused her children to fall behind in their classes and it took them an additional two weeks after returning to the classroom to get caught up to their fellow classmates.
She said that it was a lucky situation that she is able to stay home, but it could have been worse had she not been able to be there and try to be the interim teacher. She stated that she hopes the board understands the impact that the start of this school year has had on the students and how hard it is on parents to keep making arrangements or adjustments to be able to be home when their kids have to be home.
Bradshaw finished her three minutes with stating, “Keep these kids in school.” After Bradshaw spoke, Superintendent Brian Kress went into his recommendation for the risk level for the district.
Kress prefaced his recommendation to the board with a thank you to the parents for doing all they can in order to keep active COVID cases out of the district and read a letter from a parent. In the letter, the person had praised the district for taking the precautions they have, but are concerned about the impacts on the students’ education with all of the changes during the first semester (and trimester). Following the letter, Kress made his recommendation to the board to keep the district in the moderate-risk category despite the county moving up.
His reasoning for keeping the district in the moderate level came down to the limited amount of exposure to the virus in the district and he felt how divided the Board of Health was proved indicative that the one-size-fits-all plan is not the only answer. Kress also stated that some of the schools in the district would be considered in the minimal-risk category if they were in their own district because they have not had issues with COVID in their schools.
Adding into his recommendations were developmental collection days and evaluating the criterion being used to decide what constitutes changes in the district or if they should do it school by school. Through that recommendation, Kress stated that he thinks following one of the neighboring districts’ plan and modeling it but was not ready to present that to the board because he wanted to get their input on the current situation and he wanted to confirm with the neighboring district about their plan.
He stated they held a county superintendents’ meeting on Monday to discuss the differences in their plans and what they felt the temperature of the situation is in their collective districts. It would be this meeting that provided key information that helped decide on the recommendations.
For the development collection days suggested, Kress wanted to utilize two of the in-service days later in the month, Nov. 23-24, to speak with teachers about where they feel the students are in the education development process. Depending on the results, changes could be recommended to help those students that have fallen behind catch back up but until that information is collected, the results are purely speculative.
Trustee Mary Jo Marlow said she started thinking about this meeting the day the changes were made during the Board of Health meeting about the changes in risk levels. She explained that the follow day, during Maggie Mann’s daily update, Mann continued to remind people that the changes are “recommendations.”
Marlow explained that it was the constant reminder to her when Mann kept stating “these are recommendations” that these changes do not mean it requires a change but rather that it should be taken into account when making decisions. Marlow then thanked Kress for his effort put into reaching his decision to make the recommendation to keep the district at the same level. Trustee Sonya Harris also thanked Kress for his continued hard work on this evolving pandemic.
Trustee Bonnie Hepworth said she has had quite a few parents in the community ask her to keep the students in school, and thanking the board for monitoring the situation.
Kress then said he he would like to see the students in school as well, and reported that up to this point, the district still has schools that have not had a confirmed case up to this point and he does not feel there is enough merit to change the district to a higher risk category. He also noted that the number of active cases in the county is not the only metric that should decide the risk level in the district, and it should take cases in each school into account. The board members agreed and passed a motion made by Harris unanimously to keep the district in the moderate category.
Kress then covered one more item on the agenda, explaining that they want to offer Friday school for the students that are struggling. Currently, at Blackfoot High School, they have been offering Friday school for some time. The immediate reaction to this idea was positive, with hopes of getting a program going at each of the grade levels for those who need the extra help. The program will utilize the teachers already in the district and will rotate teachers.
Kress explained that because of their interest in the plans from the other districts, he will get more information and present it formally to the board at the next meeting.