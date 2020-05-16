BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board met in a special session Thursday night with a full agenda including COVID-19 updates, changes to graduation plans, and an evaluation of Superintendent Brian Kress.
The state has already issued a 1 percent holdback for the current school year on school budgets and have added a 5 percent holdback on next year’s budget as well in anticipation of funding shortfalls due to a reduction in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With those items in mind, Kress reassured the board that the financial situation of the district was in good shape and that the district should be able to weather this shortfall without any issues.
The April financial report was given and it showed the district has paid all of its bills and is in good financial standing.
The next topic received a good deal of attention regarding the Blackfoot High School graduation, which has gone through some changes in anticipation of some social distancing guidelines for the ceremony.
Originally, the graduating seniors were set to be part of a parade which would allow them to be seen by all of the parade-goers that lined the streets. The parade route, which has not been finalized, would wind through town allowing for all participating graduates to be seen by their family and friends.
That has all been changed, and now the cars on parade will contain family and friends of the graduates and are limited to two cars per graduate. The graduates will now line the streets in predetermined spots, making them all available to be seen by all of the parents and friends and be in some contact with their classmates and they can somewhat determine where they will be placed along the parade route.
The “Celebration Parade,” as it will be called, will also allow for the cars to be decorated with encouragements and congratulations for the graduates.
Officials of the city and the school will meet to officially finalize the parade route, the spacing of the graduates, and the location of the graduates for the parade.
As many requests as can be honored will be, but the city will give its blessing on what happens before the parade route will be finalized. Blackfoot Police and Fire first responders will be consulted as well to ensure that the route will be safe for all involved.
Upon return to the high school, a virtual graduation will commence with the graduates being paraded across the stage with a list of their accomplishments and awards being announced during the walk. They will receive their diploma holder at the end. Most of the virtual graduation will be pre-recorded as will the speeches of valedictorian and salutatorians.
Looking ahead, there will also be a graduation barbecue at a time and place to be determined, when it is safe to hold it outdoors and the graduates will be allowed to gather and exchange messages in their yearbooks.
There was some discussion on board committees and responsibilities and several of the board members requested to move from one committee to another so that they could enjoy the full commitment they have made to the district and learn more about the other committees and what they do.
After a nearly two-hour executive session, the meeting was reconvened and the board Chaiman Dewane Wren explained that the executive session was for the purpose of handling the annual evaluation of Kress’ performance.
One by one, the trustees expressed their appreciation of the job Kress had been doing and continues to do.
The evaluation was accepted by a unanimous vote.
Wren said a second part of the evaluation was to include a one-year extension of Kress’ contract, keeping him at a three-year contract extended out.
“I want everyone to know that I am voting against this contract extension,” truistee Sonja Harris said. “I am opposed to three-year contracts.”
A vote was 4-1 in favor of the contract extension, with the lone dissenting vote being cast by Harris.