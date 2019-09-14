FIRTH – Firth School District Superintendent Sid Tubbs announced plans for his retirement during the monthly school board meeting Thursday night. Tubbs will step aside after the current school year.
Tubbs set the timeline so that he would be finished with his duties on June 30, and extended an offer to help with the transition of a new superintendent taking over the position.
“I have been with the school district for 41 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent,” Tubbs said. “It is time to step away and spend time with my family and to do some traveling.”
Several of the trustees extended thanks to Tubbs for his service and for giving the board plenty of time to begin the work of selecting a new superintendent and to begin the transition process.
The annual audit report was presented, and financially things for the district are in good shape. There is a surplus and has been for a couple of years as the board has been able to deal with issues that could have presented problems to the district.
It was also brought to the board’s attention that the supplemental levy is upcoming and they would need to address that very quickly so the proposal could be put together in time for the election process in the spring. The community has been good about passing the supplemental school levy in the past and the hope is that this trend will continue, provided that the board does its part in presenting things in a timely manner.
There are plans for the board to do a walk through of the district’s schools and other facilities to see where things might need to be repaired and serviced. It was suggested that they do this at a time when the schools might be out of session so they would have opportunities to see everything without disrupting any classes or instruction that might be going on. A final date will be selected and it most likely would take place during the harvest break.
The beginning of school report was given for the middle school and elementary school and enrollment was equal to or slightly higher than a year ago. The only exception seemed to be with the Kindergarten which had a decrease in enrollment. Overall, there are more students in the three schools than there was a year ago.
There was also a presentation on the athletic drug testing that is done every year at the beginning of school. This is a random drug test and it was administered by Bingham Memorial Hospital staff, and according to Middle School Principal Roger Harrison, things went very smoothly and was done in a very professional and non-invasive manner.
Students were tested in all of the fall sports and it was done in a random manner, with roughly 10 percent of the students participating being subjected to the tests. None of the students came back with a positive test. All of the people involved acted professionally from the students, parents, coaches and administrators and extensive information was handed out prior to the testing so everyone knew what was going to transpire before the tests were given.
Training for use of some safety kits purchased by the Shelley-Firth Emergency Responder Units has been organized and scheduled and additional kits have been provided for placement in some of the classrooms to be used in case of emergency. This training may also include CPR training, but will not include the cost of the CPR cards, which the school district will have the opportunity to take advantage of and order.
The estimated cost would be $10 per card and procedures for that will be discussed during the training that will be provided. The tentative dates for the training were set for Oct. 18 for the elementary school and Oct. 25 for the middle school. Dates for training at the high school would be discussed and announced.
Acceptance of the audit report was made by a 4-0 vote and the meeting was adjourned.