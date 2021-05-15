FIRTH – The Firth School District will be on the May 18 ballot for a plant facilities levy they have been working toward for the past two months.
The levy would replace their current supplemental levy as well as provide the funds necessary to complete major projects already noted by administration and other members of the Firth community.
Firth Superintendent Basil Morris has gone out of his way to hold town hall-style meetings in efforts to share the information regarding the district’s decision to seek the plant facilities levy and what they wish to accomplish with the funds if it passes.
In past years, Firth has sought supplemental levies to fund repairs, projects, and shortfalls in pay for teachers. Members of the Firth community that attended the first town hall meeting expressed concern about the areas that have been noted for repair because some of the line items were supposed to be handled through previous levies. Hearing this information, Morris noted that he would need to do more research regarding those claims because he was not part of the previous administration. He also assured those in attendance that this was part of the reasoning for wanting to go for the plant facilities levy rather than another supplemental levy because of the earmarking rules that are tied to them.
Discussions were held on what each person felt should be part of the priority list. One of the areas that heard the most debate was discussion about potentially utilizing some of the funds from the levy to repair the track. The track has been damaged by the roots of the trees on the west side of the sports complex. The district has received complaints about their track and could risk not being able to hold events in the future because of the safety of the athletes as well as the integrity of competition.
The consensus between those in attendance and the district was that the focus needs to be on the students and their education. Furthermore, they noted that the gym floor project in the high school needs completed properly rather just patching it like they had been doing in the past. Although it will be more expensive at first, it should save the district money in the long run based on current costs.
These were not the only things that were highlighted on the list and Morris reeled the meeting back in toward the other items he had earmarked as important. Morris highlighted the need for an updated HVAC system at the elementary school and other areas that need to be worked on. For the second town hall meeting, Morris had items lined out by year for priority, but stated that if something happens, they can make adjustments to the priority list if circumstances warrant it.
The complete list of what Firth is looking at for the next five years is available on the Firth School District website. Early voting concluded on Friday, and the final votes will be completed on May 18. Voters can go to their standard polling location to cast their vote.