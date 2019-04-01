FORT HALL – There appeared to be little interest in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ primary election on Friday to choose candidates to run against four incumbents in the tribes’ general election next month for seats on the Fort Hall Business Council.
According to information from the tribal election board, only 240 of the tribes’ 1,175 registered voters turned out for the election. They voted overwhelmingly for the four candidates who served on the business council previously and will face off in the general election on May 31 against four incumbent council members whose terms are expiring.
With 248, Darrell Shay garnered the most votes in the election, followed closely by Nancy Eschief Murillo with 247. Blaine Edmo was third with 217 votes, and Gary F. Watson came in fourth with an even 200.
The biggest turnout was in the Fort Hall District of the reservation, where 240 ballots were cast. Ninety-six people voted in the Gibson District, 45 in Ross Fork Creek District, 29 in Bannock Creek and only 16 in Lincoln Creek.
The primary winners will be challenging current Chairman Nathan Small, Donna Thompson, Ladd R. Edmo, and Le Juan Tyler for their seats.