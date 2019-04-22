BLACKFOOT – It isn’t every day that a movie premiere is seen in Blackfoot, but this week a new movie has debuted at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
This is an independent film written, produced, directed, and starring Utahn Savannah Ostler, who was on hand Saturday for a meet-and-greet at the theater. This is a dream come true for the young movie maker who also wrote the lyrics of the songs used in the film.
Filmed in Utah, “Twice the Dream” is a music-intensive family drama that is sure to be enjoyed by a wide range of movie-goers.
The film centers around a pair of sisters, one of whom passes away from a heart condition and the other who is left to come to terms with the situation.
It isn’t made any easier that she has a totally dysfunctional family led by an alcohol abusing mother.
As the plot thickens, she is forced to resolve the differences and eventually makes amends with her family and, with the help of a new band, eventually gets the chance to perform before a live audience and makes the big move to Nashville, one of the meccas of the recording industry.
While the movie may not be as polished as a Clint Eastwood or Ron Howard directed film, it is well worth the time to watch and is suitable for all audiences. The film is rated PG.
While it has not received a commitment for a run at the Blackfoot Movie Mill for longer than this coming week, it will likely be available for some time and should be a must see for locals.