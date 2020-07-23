The movie that started the five-film “Twilight” series, a grouping of films that centered around a young woman’s love for Edward Cullen who turns out to be a vampire, has made its way back to the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
The lead characters in the film are played by Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, daughter of the local law enforcement officer, Robert Pattinson who plays Edward Cullen, and Taylor Lautner who plays Jacob Black, a local Native American who is part of a pack of what turns out to be werewolves.
Cullen pledges to protect Bella from a local vampire clan and eventually creates an ally in Jacob and the whole series develops into quite the love story and eventually a battle between various clans as the movies move toward their climax.
This is one of the richest movie franchises of all time as the five films generated box office receipts nearing $3.4 billion and only cost the producers around $400 million to make. Quite the profit for a series of four books written by Stephanie Meyer.
The plot centers around Bella, who is transplanted to a small town in the state of Washington and she becomes enamored by Edward Cullen and is mystified by a series of events where he saves her life with some mysterious speed and strength.
She begins to suspect that he has the attributes of a vampire and with his pale skin and other attributes she finally asks and he admits that he is a vampire.
The series continues on as they develop a relationship and she meets his family and they as a group defend her against a different clan of vampires and each one shows that they have different skills and talents that are displayed at different times.
The initial film in the series is a good enough movie that it simply spurred the rest to even bigger and better things.
The Blackfoot Movie Mill is bringing this film back out of the cobwebs and we can only guess that it will lead to the Movie Mill’s next two doubleheader features with the rest of the “Twilight” series.
As always, we encourage you to check with the Movie Mill's website at: www.royaltheaters.com for their latest line up and show times and to be able to reserve and pay for your seats ahead of time.