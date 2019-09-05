BLACKFOOT -- Two subjects were placed in the Bingham County Jail Thursday after a wild pursuit in the Blackfoot area.
According to a press release from Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday county deputies noticed a silver Volkswagen Jetta strike a parked car and then drove off. Deputies went after the vehicle attempting to get them to stop.
One county deputy that was on foot stopped the vehicle, then the vehicle tried to run over the deputy, the news release said. A pursuit started with the vehicle going on Highway 91 then turning left on Alice St. then right on Pendlebury Lane.
Rowland said the vehicle drove to the end of Pendlebury to Christensen Dr., where it crashed through a fence. The vehicle then drove into an Idaho State Police trooper's car then continued down Christensen. The vehicle then drove through another fence into a cut grain field.
Rowland said the Idaho State Police trooper performed a PIT maneuver and the Silver Jetta stopped. When the Jetta stopped it started on fire and the trooper’s car also started on fire. The trooper and the deputies were able to get both occupants out of the vehicle but both the trooper’s car and the suspect's cars burned to the ground. They were both a total loss.
The driver of the Jetta, Beaumont C. Pandoah, 23, from Fort Hall was charged with DUI, aggravated battery on a certain person (a police officer), aggravated assault times three on a certain person (police officers), and felony pursuit.
Daylin Lee Farmer, 23, from Pocatello is being charged with principle to the above felony charges.